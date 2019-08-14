Realme 5 Price In India Likely To Start From Rs. 8,999 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Realme is all set to announce the next-generation smartphones in India on August 20. There are speculations that the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro will be unveiled at the event next week. And, it has already been teased that these models will be available via the online retailer Flipkart.

The upcoming Realme smartphones are expected to feature quad cameras at the rear. One of the recent official teasers hint that the Realme 5 Pro will be first smartphone in the price segment to feature a quad-camera arrangement with a 48MP sensor. Now, the alleged pricing of the Realme 5 is making the rounds.

Realme 5 Price In India Leaks

A recent report by 91mobiles citing industry sources hints that the Realme 5 will be priced under Rs. 10,000. Further, it adds that the smartphone will be priced from Rs. 8,999. It is quite intriguing as the Realme 3, the previous generation model was also launched starting from Rs. 8,999.

Realme 5 Expected Specifications

The report goes on stating that the Realme 5 will sport a HD+ display with a waterdrop notch at the top of the screen to provide room for the selfie camera. The smartphone is also said to get the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 600 series chipset. While there is no word regarding the specific SoC used by the device, it is highly anticipated to be the Snapdragon 665, which powers the Xiaomi Mi A3 pegged for August 21 launch in India.

Realme 5 Pro - What To Expect

Talking about the Realme 5 Pro, this smartphone is expected to arrive with an AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is said to feature quad cameras at the rear with a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor, a secondary ultra-wide-angle lens with 119-degree field of view, a tertiary sensor with a super macro lens and 4cm focal length and a fourth depth sensor.

Our Take On Realme 5

Realme 5 is expected to flaunt four cameras at the rear as the Pro variant but the camera specs might differ. Given that the device could be priced starting from Rs. 8,999, we can expect it to be a bestseller as it offers more in this price bracket.

Best Mobiles in India