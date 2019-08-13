Xiaomi Mi A3 India Launch Officially Teased: Likely To Launch On August 23rd News oi-Vivek

Xiaomi has started to tease the launch of the 3rd Gen Android One, aka, the Xiaomi Mi A3 in India. The smartphone was recently launched in Europe. The device is also available in China with MIUI 10 instead of stock Android and called as the Xiaomi Mi CC9e. Here is everything you need to know about the next Android One device.

Quite An Upgrade Over The Last Gen Model

Compared to the Xiaomi Mi A2, the Mi A3 has a bigger battery, a modern display with dot drop notch, and a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. However, the phone has a lower-resolution display compared to the previous model.

Xiaomi Mi A3 Specifications

The Xiaomi Mi A3 flaunts a 6.08-inch AMOLED display with HD+ resolution. The device has an optical-based in-display fingerprint sensor protected by a 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC powers the device with 4GB RAM and 64/128GB ROM. Besides, the phone has a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion up to 256GB. The smartphone runs on vanilla Android 9 Pie and is expected to receive Android 10 update by the end of 2019.

The device has a triple camera setup at the back with a 48MP primary Sony IMX 586 sensor, an 8MP 118--degree ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfie enthusiasts, the phone has a 32MP selfie unit with support for Face Unlock and 1080p video recording.

On the connectivity front, the Xiaomi Mi A3 offers dual nano-SIM card slots with 4G LTE and VoLTE support. Additionally, the phone offers Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-channel Wi-Fi support. There is a 4000 mAh battery powering the smartphone with support for fast charging via USB Type-C port.

Our Opinion On The Xiaomi Mi A3

Considering the launch price of the Mi A3 in Europe, the device is most likely to cost in the vicinity of Rs. 15,000, making it a tough buy especially considering the fact that the Redmi Note 7 Pro is available for Rs. 13,999 with a superior chipset and a high-resolution display.

