ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Xiaomi Mi A3 India Launch Officially Teased: Likely To Launch On August 23rd

    By
    |

    Xiaomi has started to tease the launch of the 3rd Gen Android One, aka, the Xiaomi Mi A3 in India. The smartphone was recently launched in Europe. The device is also available in China with MIUI 10 instead of stock Android and called as the Xiaomi Mi CC9e. Here is everything you need to know about the next Android One device.

    Xiaomi Mi A3 India Launch Officially Teased

     

    Quite An Upgrade Over The Last Gen Model

    Compared to the Xiaomi Mi A2, the Mi A3 has a bigger battery, a modern display with dot drop notch, and a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. However, the phone has a lower-resolution display compared to the previous model.

    Xiaomi Mi A3 Specifications

    The Xiaomi Mi A3 flaunts a 6.08-inch AMOLED display with HD+ resolution. The device has an optical-based in-display fingerprint sensor protected by a 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC powers the device with 4GB RAM and 64/128GB ROM. Besides, the phone has a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion up to 256GB. The smartphone runs on vanilla Android 9 Pie and is expected to receive Android 10 update by the end of 2019.

    The device has a triple camera setup at the back with a 48MP primary Sony IMX 586 sensor, an 8MP 118--degree ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfie enthusiasts, the phone has a 32MP selfie unit with support for Face Unlock and 1080p video recording.

     

    On the connectivity front, the Xiaomi Mi A3 offers dual nano-SIM card slots with 4G LTE and VoLTE support. Additionally, the phone offers Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-channel Wi-Fi support. There is a 4000 mAh battery powering the smartphone with support for fast charging via USB Type-C port.

    Our Opinion On The Xiaomi Mi A3

    Considering the launch price of the Mi A3 in Europe, the device is most likely to cost in the vicinity of Rs. 15,000, making it a tough buy especially considering the fact that the Redmi Note 7 Pro is available for Rs. 13,999 with a superior chipset and a high-resolution display.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: xiaomi xiaomi mi a3 smartphones news
    Story first published: Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 7:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 13, 2019
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue