Realme Buds to go on sale in India in January 2019

Realme Buds priced at Rs. 499 will be up for grabs in January.

    Realme was introduced in May and has launched five smartphones since then. Previously, the company confirmed that it will announce accessories in India. And, this came to fruition with the launch of the Realme Buds last month alongside the Realme U1 smartphone.

    Realme Buds to go on sale in India in January 2019

     

    At the time of launch, it was expected to go on sale along with the Realme U1 but the same did not happen. While there was no confirmation till date regarding when this accessory will be available for sale, the company's CEO Madhav Sheth has some interesting information regarding the same.

    He has revealed that the Realme Buds will go on sale in India in January 2019. It has been revealed while answering a user query on the #AskMadhav video stories. Furthermore, Sheth has revealed that the Realme Buds will be listed by Amazon, Flipkart and Realme.com.

    Realme Buds

    Realme Buds was launched in India in November for Rs. 499. The earphones comes with 11mm audio drivers touted to provide 160% louder bass. There is a magnet that can let users snap the same around their neck when it is not in use. This is a feature we have seen on the OnePlus Bullet wireless earphones.

    Also, there is a 1.25-metre cable on the earphones with the Kevlar finish, which makes it durable. The Realme Buds also has a three-button remote that lets users control the audio as well as playback. There is a button at the middle to summon Google Assistant.

    Realme phones and accessories

    Earlier, the company revealed that it will launch accessories such as backpacks, earphones and power banks. However, it has launched only the wired earphones called Realme Buds till date. As it is in the nascent stages, we can expect the brand to come up with further offerings in the accessories category in the future.

     

    When it comes to smartphones, it has launched five smartphones - Realme 1, Realme 2, Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1 and Realme U1. All these devices are bestselling models in their category as they offer a good value for money.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 13, 2018, 19:02 [IST]
