Realme Buds Q Certified In Indonesia; Launch Imminent News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme's new true wireless earbuds are expected to come in the name of Realme Buds Q. The Chinese company's first earbuds were Realme Buds Air, which were launched last year in December. A few days ago, a leak revealed that the company is launching a new pair of earbuds which will be called the Realme Buds Air Neo.

The company wants to create a good place in the wearables market with its new models. The Realme Buds Q has been spotted on the website of the Indonesia Telecom Certificate, which indicates an imminent launch. According to the certification sites, the Buds Q got certified in Indonesia with the model number Realme RMA215. However, not much is known about the new earbuds from the certification.

To recall, the Realme Buds Air Neo features a 13mm dynamic drivers. The earbuds might be powered by the Realme's R1 chip. The earphones last up to 17 hours of battery life on a single charge. The feature of the earbuds also will include Game Mode that was also available in the Realme Buds Air.

In terms of design, the Buds Air Neo will be almost similar to the Realme Buds Air. It might have some similarities with the Apple AirPods. The earbuds are expected to come in white and black color options.

The Realme Buds Q may hit the market soon. It can also be revealed during the event on May 25. However, the chances are much less as the Realme Buds Air Neo is expected to launch at this event.

Realme will launch the new eight products at the event in China. The product includes a smartwatch, a true wireless earbud, a power bank, a smartphone, and more. At the event, we will get the first glimpse of Realme TV. We hope to get more new earbuds from Realme in the coming days.

