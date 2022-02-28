Realme Buds Q2s, Buds Air 3 Pricing Revealed Ahead Of MWC 2022 Announcement News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme is all set to unveil the Realme GT 2 series in the international market. The launch event will take place on February 28 at MWC Barcelona. Besides, the brand is expected to announce two new earbuds namely - the Realme Buds Q2s and the Buds Air 3.

Leaks and rumors have already revealed key specs of the upcoming TWS earbuds. Now, the pricing of both the Realme Buds Q2s and the Buds Air 3 have appeared in the latest development ahead of the official announcement.

Realme Buds Q2s, Buds Air 3 Revealed

The pricing of both earbuds came to the light via Amazon listing (spotted by Appuals). As per the listing, the Realme Buds Q2s will be launched at €29.99 (around Rs. 2,530). It will be available in Night Black, Paper Green, and Paper White color option. On the other hand, the Realme Buds Air 3 is said to be priced at €59.99 (around Rs. 5,000) and to come in Starry Blue and Galaxy White color variants.

Realme Buds Air 3 Features We Know So Far

Earlier, live images of the Buds Air 3 revealed the charging case of the earbuds will come with a glossy finish at top of the lid and Realme branding on it. The right side of the charging case will have a button and the Type-C charging port will be placed on the bottom.

As far as the features are concerned, the Realme Buds Air 3 is said to support low latency game mode and Bass Boost+ mode. The earbuds will offer a triple-microphone setup for active noise cancellation. It is also expected to deliver 30 hours of battery life (including the case) without ANC.

It will support the Dual Device Connection feature which will let users connect the earbuds with two devices simultaneously and switch between them with one tap. There will be an in-ear detection feature to pause music automatically as soon as the buds will take out from your ear.

Moreover, the Realme Buds Air 3 will allow users to customize the audio experience as per their own preference. Besides, it will ship with transparency mode, a large driver, and an official IP rating.

Realme Buds Q2s Expected Features

As of now, the specs of the Realme Buds Q2s are still under wraps. However, the Amazon listing has now confirmed it will ship with an in-ear design and ANC feature. Further, we expect it will offer some similar features as the precursor Realme Buds Q2. The Realme Buds Q2 has a 10mm Bass Boost driver and the active noise cancellation (ANC) of the earbuds can block the noise up to 25dB.

The upcoming Buds Q2s is likely to ship with better battery life compared to the Buds Q2 which offers up to 28 hours battery with ANC turned off. Like the predecessor, the Buds Q2s will also come with Google fast pair support, a smart touch control feature, a Low Latency gaming mode, and an official IP rating for dust and water resistance.

Coming To India?

The exact launch timeline for the Indian market is still unknown. However, the Realme Buds Q2s is now under the testing phase in India, which confirmed it will launch in the coming days.

