Realme Buds Q2s India Launch Expected Soon; Internal Testing Begins

We already know Realme is prepping up to launch the Realme Buds Q2s TWS earbuds soon in the international market. If the rumors are to be believed the Buds Q2s will launch in Europe later this month or in March. Although, Realme has not revealed anything regarding its upcoming TWS earbuds. Now, the latest development has confirmed the India launch of the Realme Buds Q2s.

Realme Buds Q2s India Launch Soon

The latest info by PriceBaba ( via industry sources) has revealed that the Realme Buds Q2s is currently under the testing phase in the country. The report suggests that the testing of the earbuds began a month ago. The Buds Q2s earbuds will sit with the other existing earbuds of the Realme Buds Q series.

Realme Buds Q2s Expected Features

The fresh info also claimed that the Realme Buds Q2s will come in Black color and have a translucent cover. The report did not reveal any key specs of the earbuds. However, it is said to offer some similar features as the Realme Buds Q2. To recall, the Realme Buds Q2 has a 10mm Bass Boost driver and active noise cancellation (ANC) which can block the noise up to 25dB.

The Realme Buds Q2 is said to deliver up to 20 hours battery with ANC on, 28 hours with ANC turned off. It will offer three hours of playback with just a 10-minute charge. This time, Realme might offer better battery life on the Realme Buds Q2s. Besides, the Buds Q2 was announced with Google's fast pair support and smart touch control feature.

It also supports 88ms Super Low Latency gaming mode, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, Transparency Mode, dual-mic, and IPX5 rating for dust and water resistance.

Realme Buds Q2s Expected Pricing

The features of the upcoming Realme Buds Q2s are still under wraps. However, a report revealed that the earbuds will be launched at EUR 29 (roughly Rs. 2,477) in Europe. Considering this we expect it will be available at around Rs. 2,000 in India. Additionally, the earbuds are said to come in three color options namely - Night Black, Paper Green, and Paper White.

