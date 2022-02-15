Realme Buds Q2s Pricing, Color Options Revealed; Coming To India? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme is gearing up to launch the successor of the Realme Buds Q2 dubbed the Buds Q2s in the international market. The pricing and color variants of the upcoming Realme TWS earbuds have been revealed in the latest development. Although Realme has not revealed anything regarding the launch of the upcoming TWS as of now.

Realme Buds Q2s Pricing, Color Options Revealed

91mobiles has reported via tipster Ishan Agarwal that Realme Buds Q2s will be launched at EUR 29 (roughly Rs. 2,477). It will be available in three color options namely - Night Black, Paper Green, and Paper White. The report also claimed that the earbuds might launch in Europe later this month or in March.

Realme Buds Q2s: What To Expect?

The report did not reveal any key specs of the Realme Buds Q2s earbuds. The earbuds are expected to offer some similar features as the Realme Buds Q2. To recall, the Realme Buds Q2 was launched with ​a 10mm Bass Boost driver and active noise cancellation (ANC) which can block the noise up to 25dB. So, we expect that the next-gen Buds Q2s will also support the ANC feature.

Moreover, the Buds Q2 also comes with Google fast pair support and smart touch control which allows you to answer or hang the call and pause or play the music. In terms of battery, the earbuds last up to 20 hours with ANC on, 28 hours with ANC turned off. It will offer three hours of playback with just a 10-minute charge.

The Buds Q2s might offer better battery life compared to the Buds Q2. The earbuds also come with 88ms Super Low Latency gaming mode. Other aspects include a USB-C port, Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity, Transparency Mode, dual-mic, and so on. It is IPX5 certified for dust and water resistance.

Realme Buds Q2s: Coming To India?

As far as the India launch is concerned, the exact launch timeline for the Indian market is yet to be revealed. However, the earbuds were already spotted on the BIS listing, hinting at an imminent India launch.

