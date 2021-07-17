Realme MagDart: An Apple MagSafe Alternative Likely On Cards News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Apple's MagSafe charger created a new segment as it enables users to wireless charge their iPhone 12 series smartphones smartly. Now, it looks like Realme also wants to come up with an alternative to the same. As per recent leaks, Realme appears to be working on a wireless charging pad for its smartphone allegedly dubbed MagDart.

While there is no official details regarding the Realme MagDart, the leak makes us believe that Realme is working on upcoming smartphones that might support wireless charging. This makes sense as the company is speculated to be working on a wireless charging pad.

Realme MagDart Leak

As per the EUIPO document filed by Oppo via DroidMaze, which once owned Realme, this new technology will also come to Oppo and OnePlus smartphones in the future. Realme has been the testing brand before the recent technologies and advancements make their way to Oppo. Eventually, the magnetic wireless charging pad that might debut as a Realme product might be launched later for Oppo and OnePlus too.

We can say that it is a Realme product as the company uses the Dart term for its fast-charging technologies above 30W. Eventually, we can expect the wireless charger to also support fast wireless charging. Recently, Oppo launched a 50W wireless charger and Realme might use this tech for its product. Given the Mag moniker, it is tipped to have a magnetic attachment as the Apple MagSafe.

Notably, Realme already sells a 10W wireless charger in India. However, the irony is that none of its offerings support wireless charging. There are a couple of premium smartphones that are awaiting their launch and these might come with wireless charging technology.

Realme GT Master Edition To Support MagDart?

Given that the Realme GT Master Edition is all set to be launched soon, we can expect it to debut with support for MagDart. This smartphone is tipped to arrive with a Snapdragon 870 SoC, making it a flagship-grade smartphone in the premium market segment. On the other hand, this wireless charging technology could be reserved for the 2022 flagship models. Only an official confirmation can confirm further details regarding the same.

