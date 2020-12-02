Apple MagSafe Duo Charger Begins Sale, But Yet To Be Available In India News oi-Sharmishte Datti

When Apple launched the iPhone 12 series, it took the world by storm as the phone boxes skipped the charger. Instead, Apple brought in the MagSafe Duo charger, a new wireless charging technology that one has to purchase for an additional cost. Now, more than a month since its debut, the MagSafe Duo charger will begin shipping.

MagSafe Duo Charger: Everything You Need To Know

Apple's magnetic charging technology might be the new way of charging gadgets. As the name suggests, the MagSafe Duo charger allows users to charge any two Apple devices at a time. It could be your iPhone and AirPods, or even the Apple Watch. The MagSafe Duo charger is compatible with all iPhone models above iPhone 8, all Apple Watch models, and all AirPods. That said, the iPhone 12 has a special alignment that swiftly clicks with the MagSafe charger.

MagSafe Duo Charger In India

But wait, the new charger isn't available in India just yet! The MagSafe Duo charger has begun sale in the US via the Apple Stores and Apple Store website. The new wireless charger is listed as 'currently unavailable' in India. The listing on the US website shows that one can purchase the Apple MagSafe Duo for USD 129 and will deliver in one business day.

Additionally, buyers can check out the EMI option of USD 10.75 per month for 12 months. The MagSafe Duo is available in a single white color option. On the other hand, the new wireless charger will cost Rs. 13,900 in India and will be available for Rs. 1,636 EMI for 12 months. However, there is still no word on when the MagSafe Duo will be available in India.

At the same time, Apple also launched a single MagSafe charger, where only one gadget can be charged at a time. The single MagSafe charger is yet to go on sale. The price of the single MagSafe charger is USD 39 or Rs, 4,500 in India, and is already available to buy in both countries. Do note, the MagSafe Duo doesn't come with a charging adapter and needs to be purchased separately.

Best Mobiles in India