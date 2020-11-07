MagSafe Duo Charger To Cost Rs. 13,900: Coming Soon To India News oi-Vivek

If you are an Apple Watch and iPhone user, then the MagSafe Duo Charger is the one accessory that you should consider. Apple has finally revealed that the MagSafe Duo Charger will cost Rs. 13,900 in India, and is currently listed on the Apple India website.

The MagSafe Duo Charger has dual wireless charging pads, one made for the iPhones and another made for Apple Watch. Just like the MagSafe, the Duo also comes with a USB Type-C port on the other end, and one has to buy the 20W Type-C charging adapter, which retails for Rs. 1,900.

Just like the regular MagSafe charger, the Duo can also be used to charge any other smartphone/accessory that supports Qi wireless charging standards. However, the charging speeds might differ, depending on the smartphone. MagSafe Duo uses magnets to attach to the back of the smartphone, offering an easy alignment process.

With the iPhone 12 series of smartphones, one can use the MagSafe Duo charger even with a case, given the case is MagSafe certified. On older smartphones, the charging speed might be slightly slower, but it does work without any issue.

If you are an Apple Watch and iPhone user, who hate to have two charging adapters at your bedside, then the MagSafe Duo Charger is a great accessory. However, it is expensive, and not to forget one needs to have an Apple 20W Type-C adapter to fully utilize this charger. In fact, one can easily get a great wireless charger for less than half the price from reputed brands.

As of now, there is no information on the availability of the MagSafe Duo Charger in India. Considering the listing, the product is likely to go on sale in the next few days and will be available via offline stores and Apple India's online store across the country.

Best Mobiles in India