Realme MagDart Charging Technology Details Leaked Ahead Of Launch

Realme is said to be the first company to launch magnet-assisted wireless charging technology, similar to the MagSafe charger on the iPhone 12 series of smartphones. The company has officially confirmed that MagDart charging technology will be unveiled on 3rd August.

XDA Developers have now obtained a video that showcases the MagDart charging live-in-action. The three-minutes long video confirms that the upcoming technology will be known as MagDart, capable of offering fast wireless charging capabilities.

MagDart Fast Charging Speeds

According to the report, the MagDart wireless charger can fully charge a smartphone (MagDart capable) in less than an hour. According to the leaked video, the device charges from 18 percent to 27 percent in just three minutes.

According to the video, the MagDart offers a peak voltage and current of 4V and 4.4A, respectively. The device in question is likely to have a dual-cell battery design, hence, the MagDart charger should be able to output a max power of around 35W. Given all the power requirements of the cooler and other components, MagDart might have a peak power output of 50W.

Though 35W fast charging might seem like a lot. However, brands like Xiaomi and OnePlus do offer faster wireless charging, at 80W and 50W respectively. However, wireless charging tends to get slow after charging 3/4th of the battery, hence, they usually take a bit more time than wired charging.

Given the wired charging capabilities of the top-tier Realme smartphones, the upcoming Realme smartphone with support for wireless charging is likely to offer fast wireless charging and might not trickle down. On top of that, the upcoming Realme smartphone is also the first device from the company with wireless charging capability.

MagSafe Vs MagDart

Products like the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro offer peak wireless charging speed of 15W, and the upcoming MagDart is likely to offer double the power, hence, might offer faster wireless charging.

When compared to the MagSafe wireless charger, the MagDart does look beefy, and it is likely to have an active fan to keep the system cool. Just like the MagSafe, MagDart is expected to be an expensive accessory and one might have to invest a bit more to get this wireless charger.

