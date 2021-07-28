Realme MagDart Wireless Charging Tech Launch Date Confirmed News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Recently, it was rumored that Realme is working on a wireless charger called MagDart that could be the company's answer to Apple MagSafe. Now, it appears to be working on a smartphone for which the MagDart tech is underway. Basically, it would be the first Android smartphone with magnetic charging support.

Realme Flash is believed to be the first Android smartphone with magnetic wireless charging. This smartphone is likely to be launched in India in the coming days. Today, Realme has announced that it will host the 'Mag for Future' event on August 3, wherein it will unveil the MagDart, magnetic wireless charging tech for Android.

Realme Flash Launch Teased

Already, the company has teased the launch of the Realme Flash smartphone, the first-ever Android smartphone with magnetic charging tech. It is believed to be launched with three rear cameras. Also, the smartphone is expected to get the power from a Snapdragon 888 SoC that powers the Android biggies of this year along with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space.

A recent report shared a couple of images of the upcoming Realme Flash showing what we can expect from the device. Given the name 'Flash' it is evident that the smartphone might arrive with either ultra-fast performance or very fast charging technology. As it supports MagDart, the Realme Flash will feature a magnetic ring at the rear hidden for the charger to magnetically connect to the smartphone.

Realme MagDart Tech

Talking about the Realme magnetic charging accessory, the MagDart will be a clip-on accessory. It will support charging speeds of over 15W. There will be a cooling fan in this accessory to prevent overheating and a USB Type-C connector as well. Since the launch of the Realme MagDart technology is set for August 3, we can expect it to reveal further details regarding the pricing and availability of the device.

Given that this is a new stream kickstarted by Apple last year with the iPhone 12 series, we can expect the other Android makers to also follow Realme. Notably, it won't be surprising to see OnePlus, Oppo and others follow suit in the near future as they are a family.

