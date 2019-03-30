ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    RIP AirPower: Apple officially cancels Apple AirPower, the multi-device wireless charging pad

    Apple AirPower was initially announced in 2017

    By
    |

    Apple announced the Apple AirPower, the one of its kind multi-device wireless charging pad in 2017, along with the launch of the iPhone X, iPhone 8, and the iPhone 8 Plus. After almost two years, the company has finally confirmed that the Apple AirPower product has been canceled as the product did not reach Apple's standards.

    RIP AirPower: Apple officially cancels Apple AirPower

     

    Dan Riccio, Apple's senior vice president of Hardware Engineering in an e-mail to tech crunch has confirmed that the AirPower did not achieve the high standards even after putting so much effort into the product. He has apologized for those, who were waiting for the launch of the Apple AirPower. Apple still believes that the future is wireless, and Apple is committed to improving the wireless experience in the coming days as well.

    What is Apple AirPower?

    The Apple AirPower is the first official wireless charging pad from Apple, which was announced alongside the iPhone X (first iPhone to support wireless charging). Using the AirPower, a user can charge an iPhone, Apple Watch, and Apple AirPods (2nd Gen or the 1st Gen with the new case) at the same time.

    Unlike most of the multi-device wireless charging pads, which requires precise positioning of the devices, Apple' offering was expected to offer much better user experience, where a user can charge his devices by just placing them on the pad (without proper alignment).

    To achieve this technology, Apple was reported to use more than 20 to 30 coils inside the pad to offer better electromagnetic field to offer better charging support. The wireless charging pad was expected to cost around $200 or Rs 14,000, and Apple never confirmed the price of the AirPower.

    One of the insider reports claims that using 20 to 30 electromagnetic coil resulted in over-heating of the pad and also emitted higher radiation levels. Finally, Apple has put in the last nail into the AirPower coffin.

    Via

     

    Read More About: airpower apple news smartphones
    Story first published: Saturday, March 30, 2019, 10:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 30, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue