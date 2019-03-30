RIP AirPower: Apple officially cancels Apple AirPower, the multi-device wireless charging pad News oi-Vivek Apple AirPower was initially announced in 2017

Apple announced the Apple AirPower, the one of its kind multi-device wireless charging pad in 2017, along with the launch of the iPhone X, iPhone 8, and the iPhone 8 Plus. After almost two years, the company has finally confirmed that the Apple AirPower product has been canceled as the product did not reach Apple's standards.

Dan Riccio, Apple's senior vice president of Hardware Engineering in an e-mail to tech crunch has confirmed that the AirPower did not achieve the high standards even after putting so much effort into the product. He has apologized for those, who were waiting for the launch of the Apple AirPower. Apple still believes that the future is wireless, and Apple is committed to improving the wireless experience in the coming days as well.

What is Apple AirPower?

The Apple AirPower is the first official wireless charging pad from Apple, which was announced alongside the iPhone X (first iPhone to support wireless charging). Using the AirPower, a user can charge an iPhone, Apple Watch, and Apple AirPods (2nd Gen or the 1st Gen with the new case) at the same time.

Unlike most of the multi-device wireless charging pads, which requires precise positioning of the devices, Apple' offering was expected to offer much better user experience, where a user can charge his devices by just placing them on the pad (without proper alignment).

To achieve this technology, Apple was reported to use more than 20 to 30 coils inside the pad to offer better electromagnetic field to offer better charging support. The wireless charging pad was expected to cost around $200 or Rs 14,000, and Apple never confirmed the price of the AirPower.

One of the insider reports claims that using 20 to 30 electromagnetic coil resulted in over-heating of the pad and also emitted higher radiation levels. Finally, Apple has put in the last nail into the AirPower coffin.

Via