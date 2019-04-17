ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Riversong Rythm L wireless over-the-ear headphones launched for Rs 1,999

    The wireless headphones are compatible with smartphones, tablets, and laptops, etc.

    By
    |

    Riversong, the subsidiary of IMG technology group known for manufacturing smartphone accessories has launched a new product in the Indian market. The company has extended its audio product lineup with the launch of new wireless headphones called Rhythm L in the country. The Bluetooth enabled headphones have been designed using skin-friendly protein leather for comfortable wear.

    Riversong Rythm L wireless over-the-ear headphones launched in India

     

    The Riversong Rhythm L comes with a foldable over-the-ear design. The swivel foldable design makes it easy to carry them around while commuting. The headphones, as mentioned earlier, come with a soft cushion made of protein sponge material. This in addition to the lightweight design is expected to rest on the heads for longer durations without any discomfort.

    As for the specifications, the drivers inside the headphones are 40mm units. They offer a sensitivity of 110dB ±3dB and a wide frequency range of 2.402- 2.480GHz. The headphones deliver an impedance of 320 ohms and come with a mode button which allows a user to switch between various modes. Using the mode key, one can switch easily between certain pre-defined modes such as Rock, Jazz, Country, Deep Bass, and Nature, etc.

    The Riversong Rhythm L headphones also come with a built-in SD card slot to connect an external microSD card. It also has an aux port for wired connectivity. The headphones can support a TF card of up to 32GB.

    The battery specifications are unknown, however, Riversong claims that it can deliver a back up of up to 10 hours with a single charge. The company also claims that the battery of the headphone can be charged from zero to 100 percent within 3 hours. However, we would like to review the headphones before we can give any feedback on the audio as well as the battery backup of this pair. The headphones carry a price tag Rs 1,999 in the Indian market.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 17, 2019, 19:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 17, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue