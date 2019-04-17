Riversong Rythm L wireless over-the-ear headphones launched for Rs 1,999 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The wireless headphones are compatible with smartphones, tablets, and laptops, etc.

Riversong, the subsidiary of IMG technology group known for manufacturing smartphone accessories has launched a new product in the Indian market. The company has extended its audio product lineup with the launch of new wireless headphones called Rhythm L in the country. The Bluetooth enabled headphones have been designed using skin-friendly protein leather for comfortable wear.

The Riversong Rhythm L comes with a foldable over-the-ear design. The swivel foldable design makes it easy to carry them around while commuting. The headphones, as mentioned earlier, come with a soft cushion made of protein sponge material. This in addition to the lightweight design is expected to rest on the heads for longer durations without any discomfort.

As for the specifications, the drivers inside the headphones are 40mm units. They offer a sensitivity of 110dB ±3dB and a wide frequency range of 2.402- 2.480GHz. The headphones deliver an impedance of 320 ohms and come with a mode button which allows a user to switch between various modes. Using the mode key, one can switch easily between certain pre-defined modes such as Rock, Jazz, Country, Deep Bass, and Nature, etc.

The Riversong Rhythm L headphones also come with a built-in SD card slot to connect an external microSD card. It also has an aux port for wired connectivity. The headphones can support a TF card of up to 32GB.

The battery specifications are unknown, however, Riversong claims that it can deliver a back up of up to 10 hours with a single charge. The company also claims that the battery of the headphone can be charged from zero to 100 percent within 3 hours. However, we would like to review the headphones before we can give any feedback on the audio as well as the battery backup of this pair. The headphones carry a price tag Rs 1,999 in the Indian market.