Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 India Pricing Revealed; Pre-Orders To Start This Week

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 was launched at the Galaxy Unpacked event alongside the Galaxy Watch 4 series and the next-gen foldable phones. Both the foldable phones are now up for pre-booking in India. The brand is yet to be revealed the price and availability details of the Galaxy Buds 2 and the Galaxy Watch 4 series.

However, there are reports that Samsung will start taking pre-orders for both products from this week. Besides, a report has also revealed the price of the Galaxy Buds 2 in India.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 India Price Revealed

91mobiles reports (via tipster Yogesh) that the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 will be priced at Rs. 12,990 in the country. For the unaware, the earbuds come in four color options - Graphite, Lavender, Olive, and White.

If the earbuds will indeed go live for pre-booking starting this week. We expect the brand will soon share the exact date. Like the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Z Fold 3, the earbuds will be available for pre-booking on the brand's official site and Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Features To Check Out

The Galaxy Buds 2 feature a dual-driver setup including an 11mm woofer and 6.3mm tweeter, tuned by AKG. Each earbud is equipped with a 61 mAh battery and claims to deliver up to five hours battery with ANC on and a seven-and-a-half-hour battery without ANC.

There is a 472 mAh battery in the charging case that claims to provide up to 20 hours of battery life with ANC and up to 29 hours without ANC. The earbuds are also claimed to offer one hour of playback time with five minutes of charging.

It features three microphones and a voice pickup unit (VPU) on each earbud. The ANC feature can reduce the noise by up to 98 percent. Other aspects include an accelerometer, gyroscope, three levels of ambient sound, touch sensor, wear detection, and so on. The earbuds are also IPX7 certified for water and splash resistance.

Worth Buying?

The official price of the earbuds is still unknown. Considering the leaked price, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 can be a good pick if you are looking for lightweight earbuds with impressive features. Further, the recently announced OnePlus Buds Pro can be an alternative to the Galaxy Buds 2 that will go on sale starting August 26 with a price tag of Rs. 9,990.

