Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Reportedly In Works; Color Options Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung is prepping for an event where it is rumored to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4, and among others. Now, there are rumors emerging about a truly wireless earphones named the Galaxy Buds 2. The latest report by GalaxyClub reveals the color variants of the upcoming earbuds.

According to the report, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 will come with the model number SM-R177 and be available at least in four color options - black, white, purple, green. It also states that the same green color variant of the Galaxy Buds 2 will also be available for the both Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: What To Expect?

The report did not reveal any features of the earbuds. However, a tipster claimed last month that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 will skip the ANC technology and have a similar design to the Galaxy Buds+. However, the charging case of the Galaxy Buds 2 is said to larger than the Galaxy Buds+. This means the battery and playback time are also expected to better than the Buds+.

Moreover, the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 will have the codenamed 'berry' and come with the multi-device connection support. The launch of the Galaxy Buds 2 is rumored to take place in July or August along with the other products. We will have to wait for the official confirmation on this.

As far as price is concerned, the upcoming Galaxy Buds 2 are also said to be cheaper than the Galaxy Buds+ which is currently selling in the country at Rs. 5,990. To recall, the Galaxy Buds+ features an in-ear design along with three microphones. The touch control of the earbuds allows you to pause the music with a single tap and play the next song by double-tap.

Further, each earbud will pack an 85 mAh battery, while the charging case will have a 270 mAh battery which claims to offer up to 22 hours of battery life on a single charge. It is also IPX2 certified for dust and water resistance.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: Can It Beat Competition?

As of now, the company has not shared any words regarding the price and features of the Galaxy Buds 2. However, if the rumors are to be believed then the Galaxy Buds 2 will cost under Rs. 5K. So, the earbuds are believed to compete against other brands' earbuds like OnePlus, Oppo which are selling at almost similar price tag. However, missing of the ANC can be a drawback for the earbuds in this range.

