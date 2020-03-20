Samsung Galaxy Buds Featuring Stem Design Likely On Cards

A 91mobiles report that spotted the patent filed by Samsung for a new pair of truly wireless earbuds with the Korea Intellectual Property Office. It hints that the pair of earbuds from Samsung could be launched any time in the near future.

Focuses On Better Call Quality

The new pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds appears to feature a stem design that will position the microphones closer to the mouth of the users. Eventually, it will provide improved call quality, which is an issue that users faced with the first-generation Galaxy Buds. Even the newly launched Galaxy Buds+ features a similar design as the original one though the company has added some improvements to the microphones for better call quality.

New Samsung Galaxy Buds Design

From the renders revealed by the report, the newly pair of truly wireless earbuds seems to have a triangular surface area that could be touch-sensitive to answer calls, activate voice assistant, and play/pause music. There seems to be a slit on its exterior suggesting the presence of active noise cancellation feature. This makes us believe that the company is attempting to bring sometime like the Apple AirPods Pro.

The silicone and winged eartips provide a better fit and seal. It extends from the body similar to the Apple AirPods Pro. There is a microphone at the bottom of the stem to provide better voice call quality than the previous generation models.

What We Think

Given that a patent filing from Samsung for a pair of Galaxy Buds featuring a stem design was spotted, we can expect the company to launch such a product in the making. However, there is no clarity regarding when we can expect the earbuds to be launched. One thing that we can say is that it is a good move to bring stem-shaped Galaxy Buds earbuds for improved call quality.