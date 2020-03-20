ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Samsung Galaxy Buds Featuring Stem Design Likely On Cards

    By
    |

    Samsung seems to be prepping a new pair of truly wireless earbuds called Galaxy Buds. While the previous generation models from the company feature a compact design, this new offering on cards is believed to feature a stem design similar to the Apple AirPods.

    New Samsung Galaxy Buds
     

    A 91mobiles report that spotted the patent filed by Samsung for a new pair of truly wireless earbuds with the Korea Intellectual Property Office. It hints that the pair of earbuds from Samsung could be launched any time in the near future.

    Focuses On Better Call Quality

    Focuses On Better Call Quality

    The new pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds appears to feature a stem design that will position the microphones closer to the mouth of the users. Eventually, it will provide improved call quality, which is an issue that users faced with the first-generation Galaxy Buds. Even the newly launched Galaxy Buds+ features a similar design as the original one though the company has added some improvements to the microphones for better call quality.

    New Samsung Galaxy Buds Design
     

    New Samsung Galaxy Buds Design

    From the renders revealed by the report, the newly pair of truly wireless earbuds seems to have a triangular surface area that could be touch-sensitive to answer calls, activate voice assistant, and play/pause music. There seems to be a slit on its exterior suggesting the presence of active noise cancellation feature. This makes us believe that the company is attempting to bring sometime like the Apple AirPods Pro.

    The silicone and winged eartips provide a better fit and seal. It extends from the body similar to the Apple AirPods Pro. There is a microphone at the bottom of the stem to provide better voice call quality than the previous generation models.

    What We Think

    What We Think

    Given that a patent filing from Samsung for a pair of Galaxy Buds featuring a stem design was spotted, we can expect the company to launch such a product in the making. However, there is no clarity regarding when we can expect the earbuds to be launched. One thing that we can say is that it is a good move to bring stem-shaped Galaxy Buds earbuds for improved call quality.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: samsung news accessories
    Story first published: Friday, March 20, 2020, 10:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 20, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X