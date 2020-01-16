ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Might Skip This Important Feature To Amplify Battery

    By
    |

    Samsung launched the Galaxy Buds a year ago, which has given rise to speculations regarding the next-generation of Buds. The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ is currently speculated to launch alongside the Galaxy S20 series on February 11. However, a report claims that Samsung is skipping active noise cancellation to make way for a bigger battery.

    Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Might Skip This Important Feature

     

    Samsung Skips Active Noise Cancellation

    An inside source told SamMobile that the South-Korean company will introduce the next-gen truly wireless earbuds with a larger battery, most likely 85mAh. The report further notes that the battery could give 12-hour of backup, which is double of what the first-gene Galaxy buds packed (58mAh).

    Some of the steady streams of complaints against the Galaxy Buds are the below-average microphone. However, the new earbuds have promised to improve the sound output, but no details on how the company would deliver it. More importantly, Samsung will reportedly pack four microphones for the Galaxy Buds+. Now, that's two more than the previous version and might help in answering calls or access voice assistants.

    Of course, improving the sound quality and adding in microphones could win some plus points for the Galaxy Buds+. However, given that Apple introduced active noise cancellation on the latest AirPods Pro, it would make sense for Samsung to introduce it too. The company has decided, instead, to go for a larger battery.

    Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Launch

    Samsung will launch the Galaxy Buds+ at its Unpacked Event on February 11, exactly a year after the first generation was rolled out. Samsung could address a few pain points like improved gesture controls and comfort for long-hours usage.

    But many believe that skipping the active noise cancellation feature would be a done deal for the Galaxy Buds+. Will enhanced sound quality and an additional number of microphones be enough for customers to upgrade their Galaxy Buds? We'll know for certain after the gadget launch.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news accessories samsung earbuds
    Story first published: Thursday, January 16, 2020, 19:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 16, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue