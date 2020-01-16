Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Might Skip This Important Feature To Amplify Battery News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung launched the Galaxy Buds a year ago, which has given rise to speculations regarding the next-generation of Buds. The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ is currently speculated to launch alongside the Galaxy S20 series on February 11. However, a report claims that Samsung is skipping active noise cancellation to make way for a bigger battery.

Samsung Skips Active Noise Cancellation

An inside source told SamMobile that the South-Korean company will introduce the next-gen truly wireless earbuds with a larger battery, most likely 85mAh. The report further notes that the battery could give 12-hour of backup, which is double of what the first-gene Galaxy buds packed (58mAh).

Some of the steady streams of complaints against the Galaxy Buds are the below-average microphone. However, the new earbuds have promised to improve the sound output, but no details on how the company would deliver it. More importantly, Samsung will reportedly pack four microphones for the Galaxy Buds+. Now, that's two more than the previous version and might help in answering calls or access voice assistants.

Of course, improving the sound quality and adding in microphones could win some plus points for the Galaxy Buds+. However, given that Apple introduced active noise cancellation on the latest AirPods Pro, it would make sense for Samsung to introduce it too. The company has decided, instead, to go for a larger battery.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Launch

Samsung will launch the Galaxy Buds+ at its Unpacked Event on February 11, exactly a year after the first generation was rolled out. Samsung could address a few pain points like improved gesture controls and comfort for long-hours usage.

But many believe that skipping the active noise cancellation feature would be a done deal for the Galaxy Buds+. Will enhanced sound quality and an additional number of microphones be enough for customers to upgrade their Galaxy Buds? We'll know for certain after the gadget launch.

