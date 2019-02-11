Samsung Galaxy Watch Active with 1.1-inch display spotted online

Samsung has already confirmed the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S10 series of smartphones on the 20th of February in the US&A, where the company is expected to launch at least three flagship models.

According to leaks and speculations, the company is also working on a new smartwatch named Samsung Galaxy Watch Active, which will be unveiled on along with the Galaxy S10 series of smartphones. Reports suggest that the Galaxy Watch Active will have a smaller display compared to the previous gen Galaxy Gear Sport with minimal bezels.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active specifications

According to leaks, the Samsung Galaxy Active (SM-R500) will come with a 1.1-inch circular display with 360 x 360-pixel resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The company is also expected to remove the ring or the rotatable dial around the watch to offer a classier look.

The watch will be backed by a 236 mAh Li-ion battery with support for wireless charging. As of now, there is no information on the bigger iteration of the Galaxy Watch Active.

The Galaxy Active will feature interesting features like water-resistance up to 50 meters and other sport or fitness-related features. The Galaxy Active will be powered by the Exynos 9110 chipset with 4 GB of internal storage and 512 MB of RAM.

The upcoming Samsung smart-watch will offer other interesting features like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC. The smart-watch will run on Samsung's own Tizen 4.0.0.3 operating system with support for third-party app and themes installation.

The Samsung Galaxy Active smart-watch will be launched along with the Galaxy S10 on the 20th of February. A few reports also claim that the company will offer Galaxy Active smart-watch for free with select Galaxy S10 smartphone models in the select market. As a stand-alone product, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is expected to cost around $200 to $300.

