SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe Launched For iPhones And iPads

Recently bought an iPhone and the storage is already full? SanDisk now comes to your rescue with the launch of the SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe, the only mobile storage device your will never need. It has a lightning port on the one end and a USB Type-C port on the other end, which opens up a tonne of opportunities.

Given the two ports, it can be used with iPhones and iPads with a lighting port, and with the modern iPads with a USB Type-C port. Not just that, the SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe can also be used with most Android smartphones, tablets, and laptops with a USB Type-C port.

There is also an option to set up an automatic backup from your iPhone and iPads, post the initial setup, the drive will automatically backup things like photos and videos from the device, offering more free storage.

The product also comes with a two-year warranty, and the external casing is made using metal, offering a premium build quality. On top of that, there is also a keychain hole, and the SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe drive can be attached to a keychain.

Pricing And Availability

The SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe will be available in multiple storage options, starting at 64GB. The base model with 64GB storage costs Rs. 4449, the 128GB variant of the SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe costs Rs. 5919. Lastly, the high-end model with 256GB storage costs Rs. 8999. All three variants will be available via Western Digital Store, Amazon, and other select retailers starting today.

Should You Buy SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe?

If you have an iPad or an iPhone, and planning to upgrade to a new model just because of the limited storage space, then, the SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe is an excellent device. As the SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe is sort of a universal storage device, that works with most modern devices, including non-Apple products.

Again, if you don't have an iPhone, then, Sandisk does offer similar products without a lightning port, which are much more affordable than the SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe. Though the product is slightly on the expensive side, it does solve one major issue that every iPhone users face.

