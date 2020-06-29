ENGLISH

    SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe With Up To 1TB Storage Launched

    Most of the smartphones now come with at least an HD resolution screen and some of the high-end devices even offer a QHD+ resolution display. If you are someone who watches a lot of movies on your phone, then I am sure that your phone might not have enough storage to include all the movies and TV shows.

    SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe With Up To 1TB Storage Launched

     

    Most of the modern smartphones also come with a USB Type-C port for charging and data syncing with support for USB OTG, supporting external USB peripherals. The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C is a pen drive tailormade for smartphones to offer high-speed data transfer between mobiles. It comes with a metal body design, helping with the heat dissipation.

    The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C uses USB 3.1 Gen 1 protocol, offering a peak read speed of 150MB/s. The device is available in multiple storage options, starting from 32GB to 1TB. It also comes with the SanDisk Memory Zone app that helps the users to manage the content on the device easily.

    It also has a USB-A connector on the other end, allowing it to be used with regular computers and laptops. So, this Pendrive can be used with a variety of devices, including laptops, MacBooks, iPads, and smartphones without needing an adapter.

    Price And Availability

    The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C will go on sale from July 4th on Amazon and the company is offering a flat discount of Rs. 650 on the 1TB version. Here are the complete details on the pricing of every model. The pricing for these pen drives are slightly on the expensive side. However, they are very practical and can be used with almost any modern laptop or smartphone without any issue.

    StoragePrice
    32GBRs. 849
    64GBRs. 1,179
    128GBRs. 1,869
    256GBRs. 3,249
    512GBRs. 6449
    1TBRs. 13,529

