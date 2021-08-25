SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Portfolio Launched In India: Price Start At Rs. 1,999 News oi-Vivek

Western Digital has officially forayed the wireless charger market by launching three new Qi-certified wireless charges in India. The company has officially launched the SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger 15W, Ixpand Wireless Charger 15W with Fast Charger with QC 3.0 Adapter, and the SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync with a starting price of Rs. 1,999.

SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger 15W Features

The only difference between the SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger 15W and the Ixpand Wireless Charger 15W with Fast Charger with QC 3.0 Adapter is that the latter comes with a 24W wall adapter with a USB Type-C cable. Hence, there is a price difference of Rs. 1,000 between the two products, which is the price of the wall adapter.

These two wireless chargers, when paired with a 24W wall adapter can offer up to 15W of wireless charging power. Do note that, it also depends on the smartphone, as some of the devices only support up to 10W of wireless charging. These two wireless adapters have a rubber ring around them, which ensures that the phone won't slide off the charging pad.

Coming to the pricing, the SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger 15W retails for Rs. 1,999 while the SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger 15W with Fast Charger with QC 3.0 Adapter is priced at Rs. 2,999. If you already have a fast-charging adapter, you can just buy the wireless charging base.

SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync

The SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync is a unique product from the company which comes with 256GB internal storage. When a device is paired with this charger, it can automatically back up photos and videos from Android and iOS devices.

This version comes with a fast-charging adapter with the USB Type-C cable, where, the charger can deliver up to 10W of wireless charging. It also supports multiple profiles, where, each family memebers can have their own folder to store multimedia files.

The SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync retails for Rs. 9,999 and offers 256GB of internal storage. This product ensures that your data gets backed up while charging that too in a wireless mode. If you have a flagship phone with lower storage, then the SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync looks like a great product, especially for high-end smartphone users.

