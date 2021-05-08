ENGLISH

    Sandisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe Review: It's Everything You Need

    By
    |

    If you recently bought a base model of an iPhone or iPad with just 32GB or 64GB storage, then you might soon face storage issues. None of the iPhones or iPads support memory expansion, which means you'll have to make do with a limited amount of storage. Sandisk is trying to fix this issue to some extent with the launch of the iXpand Flash Drive Luxe.

    Rating:
    4.5/5

    Sandisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe Review: It's Everything You Need

     

    PROS
    • Premium design
    • Both lightning port and USB Type-C port
    CONS
    • Easy-to-lose cap
    • Slightly expensive

    The Sandisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe is a premium USB storage device with a USB Type-C port on one end and a lightning port on the other. Thus, it can be considered as a universal storage device, as most laptops and smartphones come with a USB Type-C port these days. I have been testing the Sandisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe for the last few weeks, and here is the full review.

    Saturday, May 8, 2021, 11:59 [IST]
