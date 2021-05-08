Sandisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe Review: It’s Everything You Need Reviews oi-Vivek

If you recently bought a base model of an iPhone or iPad with just 32GB or 64GB storage, then you might soon face storage issues. None of the iPhones or iPads support memory expansion, which means you'll have to make do with a limited amount of storage. Sandisk is trying to fix this issue to some extent with the launch of the iXpand Flash Drive Luxe.

Rating: 4.5 /5

PROS Premium design

Both lightning port and USB Type-C port CONS Easy-to-lose cap

Slightly expensive

The Sandisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe is a premium USB storage device with a USB Type-C port on one end and a lightning port on the other. Thus, it can be considered as a universal storage device, as most laptops and smartphones come with a USB Type-C port these days. I have been testing the Sandisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe for the last few weeks, and here is the full review.

