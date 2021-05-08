Just In
- 6 min ago Amazon India Postpones Prime Day Sale Due To COVID-19 Surge
-
- 11 min ago Redmi Note 10S Indian Variant Listed At Google Play Console, Amazon; What To Expect?
- 12 min ago Realme Buds Q2 Coming Soon In India; Expected To Be Priced At Rs. 2,499
- 13 min ago No Relation Between 5G Trials And COVID-19 Cases, Says COAI
Don't Miss
- Finance This App-Based Start Up In Tie Up With IOC Begins Doorstep Diesel Delivery
- Automobiles Mahindra XUV700 Spied Testing Ahead Of Its India Launch: Here Are All The Details!
- Movies Kangana Ranaut On Testing Positive For COVID-19: I Had No Idea That This Virus Is Having Party In My Body
- News Is Covid Vaccination allowed during a full lockdown?
- Sports IPL 2021: KKR's Tim Seifert to stay back after testing COVID-19 positive
- Education CBSE 'Dost for Life' App Launched For Well-being Of Students
- Lifestyle Akshaya Tritiya 2021: Surprising Benefits Of Gold For Your Health And Beauty
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Uttar Pradesh In May
Sandisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe Review: It’s Everything You Need
If you recently bought a base model of an iPhone or iPad with just 32GB or 64GB storage, then you might soon face storage issues. None of the iPhones or iPads support memory expansion, which means you'll have to make do with a limited amount of storage. Sandisk is trying to fix this issue to some extent with the launch of the iXpand Flash Drive Luxe.
The Sandisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe is a premium USB storage device with a USB Type-C port on one end and a lightning port on the other. Thus, it can be considered as a universal storage device, as most laptops and smartphones come with a USB Type-C port these days. I have been testing the Sandisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe for the last few weeks, and here is the full review.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
12,433
-
22,999
-
24,020
-
22,995
-
21,546
-
14,360
-
22,995
-
24,999
-
9,999
-
9,940