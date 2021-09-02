Snapdragon Sound Now Supports Bluetooth Lossless Audio Technology News oi-Vivek

Qualcomm aptX, the custom codec for wireless audio just got a lot better, as it now becomes Qualcomm aptX Lossless audio technology. As the name suggests, Qualcomm's custom audio codec can now deliver CD-quality audio wirelessly (up to 16-bit 44.1kHz) using Bluetooth technology.

Given Apple Music has introduced lossless and high-resolution audio streaming, this technology is likely to take wireless audio streaming to the next level. To achieve this feat, Qualcomm optimized core wireless connectivity and audio technologies, including aptX Adaptive.

It ensures that a phone equipped with the Qualcomm aptX Lossless audio technology will be able to detect and scale up the music quality while playing lossless music files.

According to the 2021 State of Sound survey, more people are now inclining towards high-quality music streaming, where, more than 50 percent of the people who participated in the survey want lossless or high-resolution audio quality. A whopping 64 percent of the participants said that lossless audio quality will be a deciding factor while buying wireless earbuds.

Currently, only a select set of devices like smartphones, tablets, and laptops support lossless audio. The technology developed by Qualcomm should help to make accessible and affordable wireless earbud with lossless music streaming technology.

How Does This Work?

Qualcomm aptX Adaptive will work along with Qualcomm Bluetooth High-Speed Link technology that helps to transmit over 1Mbit/s via Bluetooth by scaling them down to 140kbits/s. This ensures that a user will experience a glitch-free music listening experience without any audio dropouts.

As of now, there is no information on the products that currently support Qualcomm aptX Lossless audio technology. When a product launches with the aforementioned audio technology, the brand is likely to mention the same on the retail box and the marketing materials, which should help the users to distinguish from the regular wireless earphones.

Qualcomm aptX Lossless Features

Supports 44.1kHz, 16-bit CD lossless audio quality

Designed to scale up to CD lossless audio based on Bluetooth link quality

Users can select between CD lossless audio 44.1kHz and 24-bit 96kHz lossy

Auto-detects to enable CD lossless audio when the source is a lossless audio

Mathematically bit-for-bit exact

Bit-rate - ~1Mbps

