Sony Audio Days 2021: Massive Price Drops On Various Audio Products
Sony India is celebrating Sony Audio Days 2021 from September 1st to September 5. During this period, the company is offering massive discounts on a wide range of audio products like headphones, Bluetooth speakers, party speakers, and home audio systems.
In fact, you can now get the Sony WF-H800 TWS earphones for just Rs. 6,990 on Flipkart, which usually costs Rs. 18,990. If you were in process of buying Sony audio products, this could be the right time to do it. Here are all the top offers available during Sony Audio Days 2021.
Do note that, these offers will be available via Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), shopatSC portal, major electronic stores other e-commerce portals like Flipkart and Amazon.
Offers On Sony Headphones And TWS
You can now get the Sony WH-1000XM4, one of the best noise cancellation headphones for Rs. 24,990 with a massive Rs. 5,000 discount. Similarly, the Sony WH-1000XM3 has also received a price cut of Rs. 12,000 and will be available for Rs. 17,990 during the Sony Audio Days 2021 sale on Amazon.
Affordable noise cancellations headphones from Sony like the WH-XB900N and the WH-CH710N will be available for Rs. 14,990 and Rs. 7,990 respectively. If you are looking for premium truly wireless earbuds, Sony has offers for them too, as the WF-1000XM3 and the WF-SP800N will be available for Rs. 12,990 with over Rs. 5,000 discount on each product.
The most interesting offer during the Sony Audio Days 2021 sale is on the Sony WF-H800 TWS, which will be available for Rs. 6,990 with a whopping Rs. 12,000 discount.
Offers On Sony Neckbands
Sony also has a lot of interesting offers on neckband-style wireless earphones. The Sony WI-SP510 will be available for Rs. 3,990 with a flat discount of Rs. 3,000 while the WI-C200 will be available for just Rs. 1,699, making it one of the most affordable wireless headphones from Sony. Products like the WH-CH510 and the WI-XB400 will also be available for Rs. 2,990 with a flat discount of Rs. 2,000.
Offers On Sony Party Speakers
Sony has several offers on Bluetooth speakers and party speakers. Ex: the SRS-XP700 and the SRS-XP500 are now available for Rs. 32,990 and Rs. 26,990, respectively. While the models like the Sony SRS-XG500's price has also come down from Rs. 39,000 to Rs. 32,900.
Bluetooth speakers like the Sony SRS-XB43 and the SRS-XB33 are now available for Rs. 16,990 and Rs. 12,490, respectively. Lastly, the Sony SRS-XB23 and the SRS-XB13 will be available for Rs. 8,990 and Rs. 3,990, respectively.
