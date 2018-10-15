ENGLISH

Sony brings SF-G Series ultra-durable SD Cards in India starting at Rs 13,290

Sony SF-G SD cards are IPX8 and IPX6 rated which means the SD cards are waterproof and are dust resistant.

By

    Sony has launched two new SD cards in the SF-G series which are SF-G64T and the SF-G128T. Sony's SF-G series of the SD cards are touted to be the world's toughest SD cards and offer a high data read and write speeds.

    Sony brings SF-G Series ultra-durable SD Cards in India

    The new SD cards in the SF-G series are available in 64GB and 128GB variants. The new SD cards are primarily aimed at the users who wish to capture the images and videos in bad weather conditions and rough terrains.

    As for the features, the latest Sony SF-G SD cards are IPX8 rated which means the SD cards are waterproof. The new SD cards are also IPX6 rated which means that they are dust resistant as well. Sony further claims that the SF-G lineup of memory cards is also resistant to X-ray, magnets, and is anti-static, temperature proof. The Sony SF-G64T and SF-G128T also come with UV guard which protects them against the Ultraviolet radiations.

    As we mentioned earlier, the SF-G storage cards are claimed to be the toughest storage cards available, it is considered to be at least 18-times stronger than the conventionally available microSD cards. The SF-G microSD cards can further withstand a bending force of up to 180N and are also not damaged even when dropped from a height of up to 15 meters.

    Besides, the SF-G series is also said to offer the fastest read-write speed of up to 299MB/s and it also supports the v90 standard of video speed class. The peak write speed offered by the SF-G SD card is 300MB/s and it also comes with a File Rescue Software which helps the users to recover lost media files.

    As for the pricing and availability, the SF-G64T (64GB) comes with a price tag of Rs 13,290, whereas, the SF-G128T (128GB) is priced at Rs 24,590. The new SD cards are available for sale at Sony Center, Alpha Flagship and authorized retail stores across India.

    Story first published: Monday, October 15, 2018, 17:30 [IST]
