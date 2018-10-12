Sony launches 24mm F1.4 GM full frame lens in India at Rs 1,29,990

Sony has introduced a new full-frame 24mm F1.4 Prime lens in India. The new lens is an addition to Sony's full-frame G Master series lenses lineup and is designed to cater to the needs of photography enthusiasts. The new FE 24mm F1.4GM (SEL24F14GM) makes use of Sony's advanced optical technologies to enhance the photography experience. The lens features a compact and lightweight design and weighs just 445g.

The Sony FE 24mm F1.4GM lens has a wide aperture of f/1.4 which allows it to capture high resolutions across the entire frame. The lens features a new optical design which has a total of 13 elements featuring two XA (extreme aspherical) elements and three ED (Extra-low Dispersion) elements. The XA elements allow the lens to reduce coma significantly. With the help of Sony's Nano AR coating the flare and ghosting is also reduced which allows it to produce high contrast images even under direct sunlight. The bokeh effect.

The 24mm F1.4 GM has a total of 13 elements, including two XA (extreme aspherical) which significantly reduce coma, and three ED elements. Sony's Nano AR coating reduces flare and ghosting, and so far, we're impressed by the lack of distracting flare artifacts and high contrast images even when shooting into the sun. 11 aperture blades yield smooth bokeh and circular out-of-focus highlights even when you stop down to F2.8, as well as 22-blade sharp sunbursts if you stop down further with bright, pinpoint light sources.

As per the Sony, the focus captured by the lens is driven by a new and evolved Direct Drive SSM motor. This new motor is said to deliver 'approximately three times greater thrust' when compared to the previous lenses and offers high positional accuracy. The focus speed is also increased as compared to the Sigma 24mm F1.4 ART lens.

You also get a manual focus ring which offers a linear response which can hardly be seen on the mirrorless lenses. This makes the lens apt for shooting videos. The manual focus ring resembles a mechanically coupled focus ring. There is also a customizable focus hold button and AF/MF switch. Similar to the rest of the lenses in the G series the 24mm F1.4 is also weather sealed.

The new lens comes with a price tag of Rs 1,29,990 and is apt for Sony's Full-Frame mirrorless cameras such as a7 and a9 series. The 24mm F1.4GM lens are available for the sale in selected Sony Center, Alpha flagship stores and major electronic stores across India.