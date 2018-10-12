Android Pie rolling for Sony Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact with new camera app

Sony has started to roll out the Android 9 Pie software update to the select Xperia smartphones. The Sony Xperia XZ 2 and the Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact are the first series of Sony smartphones to get Android 9 Pie update.

The Android 9 Pie Oreo update is currently rolling out via OTA. The updates weights at 1.1 GB, so make sure that the smartphone is connected to a high-speed Wi-Fi network for the hassle-free update process.

What's new with the Android 9 Pie for Xperia XZ2?

Along with the General Android 9 Pie features, the software update also comes with October 2018 security update with build number 51.1.A.11.51 to version 52.0.A.3.27 (depending on the region).

The update also includes a new camera app on both the Xperia XZ2 and the Xperia XZ2 Compact, with improved image quality, bokeh effect, Google lens integration and a full-fledged manual mode. However, even after the Android 9 Pie update, these smartphones do not support portrait selfie mode.

Sony Xperia XZ2 specifications

The Sony Xperia XZ2 was launched in India on the 26th of July 2018 for Rs 72,990. The smartphone comes with a 5.7-inch IPS LCD QHD+ display backed by X-Reality display engine, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 is the chipset that powers the smartphone with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion. The smartphone has a single 19 MP primary sensor on the back with support for 4K video recording @ 60fps and 960fps super slow motion video recording. The phone has a 5 MP selfie camera with 3mm wide angle lens.

The smartphone has a 3180 mAh Li-ion battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 via USB type C port. Just like the last generation Xperia smartphone, the Xperia XZ2 lacks 3.5 mm headphone jack. The smartphone is IP68 certified but does not offer wireless charging.

