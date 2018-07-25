Sony Xperia XZ2 launched in India for Rs. 72,990; sale debuts August 1

Sony Xperia XZ2, the latest flagship smartphone was unveiled at the MWC 2018 tech show. Now, this smartphone has been launched in India today at a whopping Rs. 72,990. It will be available across select Sony Center stores and offline retail stores starting August 1 in Liquid Black color.

The Sony smartphone comes with many highlighted features. Some of the notable aspects include a water-resistant build, the company's advanced Motion Eye camera technology, front-facing stereo speakers, high-resolution audio, Google ARCore and Google Lens.

Sony Xperia XZ2 specifications

This smartphone comes with a 5.7-inch FHD+ Triluminos HDR display with X-Reality display engine and Gorilla Glass 5. Under its hood, this smartphone gets the power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC teamed up with 6GB RAM and 64GB UFS inbuilt storage space. The internal storage can be expanded up to 400GB using a microSD card.

On the camera front, the Sony Xperia XZ2 comprises a 19MP Motion Eye rear camera with predictive hybrid autofocus, autofocus burst, 960fps super slow motion video recording, 4K HDR recording, SteadyShot technology and 8x digital zoom. The selfie camera is a 5MP sensor with SteadyShot and a 23mm wide angle lens. The battery capacity is 3180mAh along with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 and smart stamina mode.

Other features

Sony Xperia XZ2 flaunts a fluid 3D glass surface and an arched back to offer a better grip. There is a single rear camera setup with a fingerprint sensor positioned underneath it. The antenna lines aren't visible, which is a good thing. There is a dedicated shutter button at the bottom right edge.

The front-facing stereo speakers arrive with LDAC and DSEE HX technology to render high-resolution audio output. Notably, it is touted to be the first smartphone to arrive with 4K HDR movie recording capability. Being a flagship smartphone, this device comes with a USB Type-C port. But it doesn't miss out on the 3.5mm audio jack.

There is 3D Creator at the front and rear cameras to scan the surroundings or subject and print or share the same in 3D. It also comes with a new Dynamic Vibration System to analyze the audio data and let you feel the action that will bring games, movies and videos to life.