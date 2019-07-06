ENGLISH

    Sony WF-1000XM3 Truly Wireless Earbuds Launched With Active Noise Cancellation

    By
    |

    Sony is one of the companies involved in making exceptional audio products including headphones. The company has been expanding its product portfolio constantly with the launch of a slew of products. In a recent move, Sony has announced the launch of a new pair of active noise-canceling truly wireless earbuds called WF-1000XM3.

    Sony WF-1000XM3 Truly Wireless Earbuds Launched

     

    The Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds feature dual noise sensor technology, fast charging support and a new Bluetooth chip among other notable aspects. Notably, the accessory has a refreshed look than its predecessor WF-1000X launched two years back. It also comes with improved NFC and a relatively long lasting battery life.

    Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earbuds

    The Sony WF-1000XM3 comes weighs in around 17 grams including both the earbuds and features a Tri-hold structure to offer a secure fit. It has a high friction rubber surface ensuring a snug fit while wearing the earbuds. When it comes to features, this pair of truly wireless earbuds is quite similar to that of the WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones.

    Notable Features Of Sony Earbuds

    The Sony WF-1000XM3 features HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1e and arrives with active noise cancellation with dual noise sensor. There is a 6mm driver unit and a Digital Sound Enhancement Engine HX. Besides this, Sony has included a new and improved Bluetooth chip, which will transmit sound to the left and right ears simultaneously. The antenna has also been optimized to offer a wider coverage.

    This new pair of truly wireless earbuds feature an inbuilt battery, which delivers up to 32 hours of play time and has fast charging support too. The magnetic charging case has a USB Type-C port and the cable is bundled in the box. There are other features including Google voice assistant support, play and adaptive sound control, automatic pause and touch control settings. And, there is Bluetooth 5.0 and a dedicated on/off switch for active noise cancellation.

     

    Sony WF-1000XM3 Price And Availability

    Sony WF-1000XM3 is priced at 220 GBP (approx. Rs. 18,900) and comes in Silver and Black color options. The wireless earbuds will go on sale in mid-August in select markets. As of now, there is no word regarding the availability of this one in India. But it will be a premium wireless earbuds competing against the likes of Apple Airpods 2 and other expensive offerings.

    sony news accessories
    Saturday, July 6, 2019, 12:43 [IST]
