Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC Headphone India Launch: How To Watch Live Stream

Sony has confirmed the launch of its new flagship WH-1000XM4 ANC headphones tomorrow, i.e, September 18 in India. The wireless over-the-head headset is debuting as the successor to the company's popular WH-1000XM3 which has been a popular choice in the premium audio segment since long. The Japanese tech giant is hosting a launch event online whose streaming details are as follows.

The Sony WH-1000XM4's launch event will be live-streamed on the company official YouTube channel. You can watch the video embedded below or can also click on this link for the same. The launch event is scheduled to begin at 12 pm. It is worth mentioning that the company had already introduced the headset in the international market back in August this year.

The premium wireless headphones will be available for purchase online via Amazon. The e-commerce platform already has a landing page of the WH-1000XM4 live on its platform. One of the industry sources had confirmed the pricing of the new ANC headphones to be under Rs. 30,000.

Speaking of the features, the headphones come with an over-the-ear design and have support for ANC as its predecessor. The Sony WH-1000XM3 had best-in-class noise cancellation support. The company claims an improved ANC performance on the new model. The headphones will have touch-sensitive earcups with a foldable design similar to its predecessor.

Besides the digital voice-based Assistant support, the headphones will be equipped with Wearing Detection and Quick Attention mode. The headphones will be using the company's proprietary QN1 HD Noise Cancelling processor. It will also be compatible with the Headphone Connect app.

