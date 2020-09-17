Just In
- 2 hrs ago MV Master App Download For Jio Phone: How To Download MV Master App On Jio Phone?
-
- 2 hrs ago Vodafone-Idea Revises RedX Plan: No Longer Offering Priority 4G Network And Faster Speed
- 2 hrs ago How To Get Google Nest Mini. Nest Hub Smart Devices From BSNL Broadband Plans
- 2 hrs ago How To Hide Apps In Oppo Mobiles: Here Is Step By Step Procedure
Don't Miss
- Finance How To Apply For IPO In A Minor's Name?
- Sports IPL 2020: Hardik Pandya trolls MS Dhoni, AB de Villiers reminds Mumbai Indians' all-rounder not to mess with Thala
- Movies Kangana Ranaut Says She Was Forced To Vote For Shiv Sena, Journalist Points Out Factual Error
- Lifestyle 5 Major Tell-All Signs Of Dry Scalp
- News Union Home Minister Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS Delhi
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Andaman and Nicobar Islands In September
- Automobiles KTM & Husqvarna Expansion Plans For Indian Market: New Models Arriving Soon
- Education CSEET Result 2020: How To Check ICSI CS Executive Entrance Test CSEET August 2020
Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC Headphone India Launch: How To Watch Live Stream
Sony has confirmed the launch of its new flagship WH-1000XM4 ANC headphones tomorrow, i.e, September 18 in India. The wireless over-the-head headset is debuting as the successor to the company's popular WH-1000XM3 which has been a popular choice in the premium audio segment since long. The Japanese tech giant is hosting a launch event online whose streaming details are as follows.
Sony WH-1000XM4 India Launch: How To Watch Live Stream Live
The Sony WH-1000XM4's launch event will be live-streamed on the company official YouTube channel. You can watch the video embedded below or can also click on this link for the same. The launch event is scheduled to begin at 12 pm. It is worth mentioning that the company had already introduced the headset in the international market back in August this year.
The premium wireless headphones will be available for purchase online via Amazon. The e-commerce platform already has a landing page of the WH-1000XM4 live on its platform. One of the industry sources had confirmed the pricing of the new ANC headphones to be under Rs. 30,000.
Speaking of the features, the headphones come with an over-the-ear design and have support for ANC as its predecessor. The Sony WH-1000XM3 had best-in-class noise cancellation support. The company claims an improved ANC performance on the new model. The headphones will have touch-sensitive earcups with a foldable design similar to its predecessor.
Besides the digital voice-based Assistant support, the headphones will be equipped with Wearing Detection and Quick Attention mode. The headphones will be using the company's proprietary QN1 HD Noise Cancelling processor. It will also be compatible with the Headphone Connect app.
The headphones will be packed with features like Speak-to-Chat which will pause the audio when a user starts to speak. The headphones will also feature several user-friendly functions such as Wearing Detection and Quick Attention mode.
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
47,290
-
92,999
-
54,990
-
18,799
-
19,999
-
39,999
-
17,499
-
23,990
-
7,999
-
70,324
-
9,990
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
18,990
-
64,900
-
36,390
-
44,999
-
12,999
-
15,999
-
9,999
-
33,245
-
62,000
-
13,999
-
19,000
-
17,990
-
12,837
-
17,999