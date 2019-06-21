Soundcore Launches Motion B Portable Bluetooth Speaker In India News oi-Karan Sharma

Soundcore by Anker has announced MotionB, a portable speaker. A simple looking speaker, as if a larger speaker has been miniaturized. MotionB Speaker delivers 12W of intense audio power with Dual 1.75-inch drivers and an oversized bass radiator to significantly reduce distortion. The company claims that even with the volume at maximum, there are zero compromises on clarity or performance.

The speaker comes with the BassUp technology, precision EQ adjustment and driver configuration, that injects low-end intensity for heart-thumping beats.

Moreover, the newly launched speaker is IPX7 waterproof and can withstand full immersion in up to 1 meter of water for 30 minutes -ready for whatever the beach and pool can throw at it. The speaker is fuelled with 2600mAh battery, and the company claims that it is capable of delivering up to 12 hours of continuous music playback, or around 240 songs from a single charge.

Bringing the Power of two, Motion B delivers unprecedented power for its size, but it is also possible to double it. Pair two speakers via a single Bluetooth-enabled device for a huge hit of stereo sound with 24W of portable audio intensity.

The intuitive control of the speaker is situated on the top. The buttons are constructed with a tactile design that can be navigated in the dark, or even through a steamy bathroom after your morning shower.

In terms of connectivity, the speaker supports Bluetooth 4.2, and once linked with the device, it extends Wireless range of up to 66feet with a strengthened connection. The Speaker is also compatible with Google Assistant and Siri, listening to the voice through the noise.

The MotionB speaker will be available in black color option, the product is available with leading retail and e-commerce stores in India. You can grab the device for Rs 1599. You can also number of Bluetooth speakers from different brands in the market with the same price range. Its always good to keep your option open.

