Stuffcool launches 10000mAh Type-C 3A two-way fast charging power bank in India News oi-Karan Sharma Stuffcool launches its new 10000mAh Type-C 3A two-way fast charging power bank in India for Rs 1999. All you need to know about.

Stuffcool is known for manufacturing smartphone accessories and power banks. The company launched its 10000mAH Type-C power bank with the support of Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 last year. Now the company has launched it's yet another 10000mAh Type-C 3A Power Bank (B1062) with fast charging support.

The Stuffciik B1062 comes sports a compact design with a kind of carbon-fibre texture on it. it weighs around 231grams which makes it very light to carry around in your bag pack. it also features four LEDs which indicates the status of the charge remaining in the power bank.

On the connectivity front, it offers two standard Type-A USB ports, one Type-C port with 5V/3A fast charging support which can only be used for charging the power bank. The company claims that this is the only power bank which is available with Type C 3A input and output.

Alongside the company has also launched its minima Type-C to Type-C cable with 3A support. The length of the cable is 15cm, you can use this cable to charge your smartphone by using Type-C out from the power bank.

The Stuffcool 10000mAh is priced for Rs 2499, but if you are interested in buying the you can grab it on Amazon India, Flipkart, and Stuffcool website for Rs 1999. You can also grab the Stuffcool minima Type-C to C cable for Rs 399 from Amazon India, Flipkart, and Stuffcool's official website.