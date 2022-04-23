Transcend JetDrive Lite Is A Tailor-Made SD Card For MacBook Pro News oi-Vivek

When it comes to third-party accessories, Apple products will always get special treatment. From protective cases to charges, third-party brands will always offer customized solutions to products like iPads, iPhones, and even Macs. Transcend has now launched an SSD that sits flush with the newly launched MacBook Pro, powered by the Apple Silicon M1 Pro and M1 Max.

With the launch of the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with the new Apple Silicon processors, the company also reintroduced a full-sized SD card slot along with an HDMI port. While you can use a regular SD card with the new MacBook Pro, half of the SD card will stick out, which takes a toll on the aesthetic part.

Transcend solves this very own issue with the Transcend JetDrive Lite, an SD card that's half the size of a regular SD card. The Transcend JetDrive Lite comes with up to 1TB of storage and costs $150. Do note that, Apple charges around $400 to upgrade the SSD on the MacBook Pro from 1TB to 2TB.

As the Transcend JetDrive Lite is a plug-and-play type device, there is no need to install any special tool or software to access the storage. One can increase or even double the storage on the MacBook Pro in just a second. While the Transcend JetDrive Lite is not as fast as the internal SSD, it should be good enough for storing multimedia files.

According to Transcend, the JetDrive Lite offers a peak read speed of 95MB/s and a peak write speed of 75MB/s, which is similar to most of the class 10 SD cards. Users can also use the Transcend JetDrive Lite SD card to share files between two Macs or it can also be used on Windows laptops with a built-in SD card slot.

These are usually known as Stubby SD cards, which were famous just a couple of years back. The Transcend JetDrive Lite is now available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB variants. The base model of the Transcend JetDrive Lite with 128GB costs around Rs. 2,800 in India, while the 256GB Transcend JetDrive Lite retails for around Rs. 4,800 in India.

