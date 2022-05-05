Just In
- 17 min ago Wordle Answer For May 5: Hints, Clues For Wordle Challenge For Today
- 18 min ago Amazon Entertainment Edition Spin And Win Quiz Answers: Up To Rs. 5,000 Prize
- 30 min ago Jio Launches Three Prepaid Plans With Disney+ Hotstar Subscription
- 5 hrs ago Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Discount Offers On Premium Smartphones
Don't Miss
- News Rajiv Gandhi Law University Patiala declared containment zone with 60 COVID-19 cases
- Finance 2 Debt Free Stocks To Buy Which Will Not Be Impacted By Interest Rate Hikes
- Movies Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kiara Advani Opens Up On Taking Up The Reins From Vidya Balan As Manjulika
- Automobiles Skoda Hikes Prices Of Skoda Kushaq SUV Up To Rs 70,000
- Sports Real Madrid 3-1 Manchester City agg 6-5: Benzema completes Rodrygo-inspired revival in Champions League classic
- Lifestyle Foreign Accent Syndrome FAS: What Causes This Weird But Real Medical Condition?
- Education IISC CSA Narendra Summer Internship 2022, Online Application Closes On May 10. Check Program Details
- Travel Weekend Getaways From Lucknow
Verbatim SWOVA128G Is An One Of A Kind Write-Once SSD
SSDs have almost replaced CDs, DVDs, and even HDDs everywhere. If you buy a mid-range or a high-end laptop, there is a high chance that the laptop might contain at least a single SSD as they consume less power and offer faster read and write speeds. The Verbatim SWOVA128G is a unique SSD, where, you can only copy data once.
Most modern storage solutions allow users to overwrite the data by deleting the already existing data. The selling point of the Verbatim SWOVA128G is that you cannot delete the data and it is marketed as a product that prevents users from accidentally erasing or overwriting data.
What Makes Verbatim SWOVA128G SSD Special
The Verbatim SWOVA128G is an external SSD with 128GB of storage. Just like most modern SSD-based storage solutions, the company is using NAND flash chips and the drive offers up to USB 3.2 Gen1 class read and write speeds. While the hardware of the Verbatim SWOVA128G is similar to most SSDs, the company is using proprietary software to make it a write-once only SSD.
There Is A Catch
While the Verbatim SWOVA128G can be used on any device running on modern operating systems like Windows, ChromeOS, macOS, and Android OS to access the files. However, to write or copy a file into the Verbatim SWOVA128G SSD, one needs a PC running on Windows 10 or Windows 11 OS. According to the company, the Verbatim SWOVA128G can offer up to 180MB/s of write speed and 540MB/s of read speed.
Do note that, the Verbatim SWOVA128G is not a hack-proof solution, even the company specifies that they cannot "guarantee that files, etc. cannot be deleted or overwritten" or the data on the SSD cannot be deleted or corrected. The Verbatim SWOVA128G comes with a 10-year warranty, and the company will replace the drive only if there is a hardware malfunction.
Currently, the Verbatim SWOVA128G is only available in Japan, and as of now, there is no information if this will launch in India and other markets. The Verbatim SWOVA128G is created to stop accidental data deletion, and it also serves as a fast modern storage device with extended shelf-life.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
25,750
-
33,590
-
27,760
-
44,425
-
13,780
-
1,25,000
-
45,990
-
1,35,000
-
82,999
-
17,999