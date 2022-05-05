Verbatim SWOVA128G Is An One Of A Kind Write-Once SSD News oi-Vivek

SSDs have almost replaced CDs, DVDs, and even HDDs everywhere. If you buy a mid-range or a high-end laptop, there is a high chance that the laptop might contain at least a single SSD as they consume less power and offer faster read and write speeds. The Verbatim SWOVA128G is a unique SSD, where, you can only copy data once.

Most modern storage solutions allow users to overwrite the data by deleting the already existing data. The selling point of the Verbatim SWOVA128G is that you cannot delete the data and it is marketed as a product that prevents users from accidentally erasing or overwriting data.

What Makes Verbatim SWOVA128G SSD Special

The Verbatim SWOVA128G is an external SSD with 128GB of storage. Just like most modern SSD-based storage solutions, the company is using NAND flash chips and the drive offers up to USB 3.2 Gen1 class read and write speeds. While the hardware of the Verbatim SWOVA128G is similar to most SSDs, the company is using proprietary software to make it a write-once only SSD.

There Is A Catch

While the Verbatim SWOVA128G can be used on any device running on modern operating systems like Windows, ChromeOS, macOS, and Android OS to access the files. However, to write or copy a file into the Verbatim SWOVA128G SSD, one needs a PC running on Windows 10 or Windows 11 OS. According to the company, the Verbatim SWOVA128G can offer up to 180MB/s of write speed and 540MB/s of read speed.

Do note that, the Verbatim SWOVA128G is not a hack-proof solution, even the company specifies that they cannot "guarantee that files, etc. cannot be deleted or overwritten" or the data on the SSD cannot be deleted or corrected. The Verbatim SWOVA128G comes with a 10-year warranty, and the company will replace the drive only if there is a hardware malfunction.

Currently, the Verbatim SWOVA128G is only available in Japan, and as of now, there is no information if this will launch in India and other markets. The Verbatim SWOVA128G is created to stop accidental data deletion, and it also serves as a fast modern storage device with extended shelf-life.

