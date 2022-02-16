Seagate Firecuda 530 PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD Review: Perfect Partner For Your Gaming PC, Console

Seagate Firecuda 530 PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD Specifications

Capacity: 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB

Weight: 10.6 g/0.023 lb

Sequential Read (Max): 7,300MB/s

Sequential Write (Max): 6,900MB/s

Interface: PCIe Gen4 ×4 NVMe 1.4

Form Factor: M.2 2280-D2

Active Power, Average: 7.8W

Warranty, Limited: 5 years

Seagate Firecuda 530 PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD Design: Made For Sustained Peak Performance

We have been testing the 2TB variant of the Seagate Firecuda 530 PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD with a heatsink. As one can guess, the heatsink is removable, which is useful, especially if your motherboard already has a heatsink or if you are planning to use this SSD with a laptop that might have clearance for the heatsink.

With the heatsink, the SSD feels hefty and solid. Although the function of the heatsink is to maintain keep the chips cool to sustain performance, it also makes the SSD looks sturdy and should protect the SSD from accidental falls. Overall, the SSD even with the heatsink has a very premium look, and the heatsink is also easy to remove.

If you plan on using the Seagate Firecuda 530 PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD with the PS5, then worry not, this is officially certified to work with PS5. However, if intend to use this SSD with a laptop, you are good with a non-heatsink version of the Seagate Firecuda 530 PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD, which is also slightly affordable.

Seagate Firecuda 530 PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD Performance Review

We were able to test the Seagate Firecuda 530 PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD with a gaming laptop with a PCIe Gen3 SSD slot. Hence, we got slightly lower write and read speeds. This also proves that the SSD is also backward compatible and will even work well on PCs and laptops with PCIe Gen 3 support.

On CrystaldiskMark 8.0.4, the drive offered a maximum read speed of 3472MB/s, and a maximum write speed of 3382MB/s. These numbers are on par with other high-end PCIe Gen3 SSDs and indicate that the Seagate Firecuda 530 PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD can boot the OS and load the games in just a matter of minutes.

We also tried to copy a random folder with multiple video files, where, the SSD offered an average write speed of 326MB/s, and the drive was able to maintain the same speed for the entire period. The drive just took around two minutes to copy 32GB of video files from the laptop. This proves that the SSD has plenty of DRAM, which will help the drive to write large files without slowing down.

Verdict: Best SSD For PC And Console

Although we were not able to achieve the peak read speed of 7000MB/s or 7GB/s, that was mainly due to the computer hardware limitation and not the SSD. The Seagate Firecuda 530 PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD is one of the fastest SSDs that we have tested so far and the heatsink will definitely help the drive sustain the peak performance.

If you have a PS5 and looking for a storage upgrade, the Seagate Firecuda 530 PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD is one of the best options in the market, and the same goes for PCs and laptops with PCIe Gen 3 support. However, if you have a laptop or PC that does not support PCIe Gen 4 technology, you can opt for a PCIe Gen 3 SSD, which will be a lot cheaper.