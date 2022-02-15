WD Black SN770 NVMe SSD Launched In India With Upto 5,150 MB/s Read Speed News oi-Vivek

Western Digital has officially launched their most powerful NVMe SSD -- the WD Black SN770 in India. The latest SSD from the Black series comes with (40 percent) improved write and read speeds when compared to the WD Black SN750 SE NVMe SSD. Not just that, the new SSD is also said to be 20 percent more energy efficient.

As expected, the WD Black SN770 NVMe SSD uses the PCIe Gen4 interface. Although the WD Black SN770 NVMe can be used with PCs and laptops that just support PCIe Gen 3, you will only get the claimed peak read speed of up to 5,150MB/s only when this SSD is paired with a PC or laptop via the PCIe Gen4 slot.

Although there are multiple variants of the WD Black SN770 NVMe SSD, you will only get the top speed of over 5GB/s on the 1TB and the 2TB variants of the Black SN770 NVMe SSD. This SSD is likely to improve the read and write speeds of a computer, which should help the PC to load the OS quickly and should also help in faster game launches.

Is This The Most Capable SSD from Western Digital?

WD Black series of SSDs are known for offering top-tier performance in terms of both read and write speed. However, the WD Black SN770 NVMe SSD is the not most powerful SSD, as the WD Black SN850 NVMe SSD offers a top read speed of up to 7000MB/s or 7GB/s, which is currently the flagship offering from the company.

WD Black SN770 NVMe SSD Price In India

The WD Black SN770 NVMe SSD is available in multiple storage options, starting with a 250GB model, which costs Rs. 4,749. Similarly, the 500GB variant of the WD Black SN770 NVMe SSD is available for Rs. 6,789. Lastly, the 1TB variant of the WD Black SN770 NVMe SSD is available for Rs. 12,709. As of now, there is no information on the pricing of the 2TB variant of the WD Black SN770 NVMe SSD.

All variants of the WD Black SN770 NVMe SSDs will be available on platforms like Amazon, primeabgb, pcstudio, and more. If you are looking for a mid-tier SSD, especially for a gaming PC, then the WD Black SN770 NVMe SSD looks like a great deal, especially considering the entry-level price of Rs. 4,749.

Best Mobiles in India