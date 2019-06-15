VingaJoy Maxo Bass Wireless Neckband – Foldable Design For Rs. 1,599 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

VingaJoy, an emerging mobile accessories brand has launched a new audio product in India. Maxo Bass wireless neckband is the latest product introduced by the company. The neckband comes with a unique foldable design and is available for sale online in India.

VingaJoy Maxo Bass Wireless Neckband Specifications:

The USP of the VingaJoy Maxo Bass headphones is its foldable design. The unique magnetic absorption design allows the eartips to be safely tucked in the band. This protects the cable from accidental damages when not in use. Moreover, it adds to the portability of the earphones.

The media control keys are placed at the bottom of the band. You get the usual volume rockers and the power key and the media playback buttons. The wireless neckband supports a built-in mic using which one can answer calls.

There is also a voice call dealing feature which is likely used for call management.

The drivers are unspecified and the company has not touted any specific audio feature which could give us an idea about the audio output. It appears that the company is primarily betting on the design of the earphones.

For wireless connectivity, the neckband comes with Bluetooth v4.2 technology. This is a standard connectivity option which you get in budget wireless earphones. The connectivity range is also not known, however, we do expect to be at least 10 meters. The headphones will be compatible with all the Bluetooth enabled devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops, etc.

The battery powering the headphones is claimed to give a backup of up to five hours with a single charge. The battery is said to take around two hours to charge from zero to 100 percent. However, we will like to test the unit before we can verify these claims.

As for the pricing, the ViingaJoy Maxo Bass wireless neckband has been priced at Rs. 1,599 in the Indian market. It is available for purchase on the leading e-commerce platforms in India.