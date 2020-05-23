Vivo TWS Neo Launch Date, Design Revealed By Teaser News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Earlier this year, Vivo was speculated to be working on a pair of truly wireless earbuds. Recently, the company confirmed the launch of the upcoming pair of TWS and revealed that it will be dubbed Vivo TWS Neo. It has been confirmed that the device will be unveiled on June 1, 2020 with low latency.

Well, the low latency feature is something that is highly anticipated in the wireless earbuds category and it is interesting that Vivo will bring about the same. Vivo has taken to its official Weibo account to confirm the launch of the wireless earbuds via a video teaser.

Vivo Truly Wireless Earbuds Details

From the short teaser video shared by Vivo, we get an idea about the upcoming pair of truly wireless earbuds and its charging case. It looks like the earbuds will be available in two color variants such as Black and White.

The teaser video shows two highly anticipated features that users were expecting from truly wireless earbuds - high-quality audio output and low latency. For the uninitiated, the truly wireless earbuds are convenient to use but have issues such as audio delay and latency when streaming videos. These issues make them unusable for intense tasks such as gaming in some cases.

With the inclusion of low latency, the Vivo TWS Neo will be an improved offering as compared to the original pair of truly wireless earbuds from the company. We are yet to know the other improvements that this pair of upcoming earbuds might bring in.

Vivo TWS Neo Design Hinted

From the official video teaser, it is clear that the Vivo TWS Neo will have a striking resemblance to that of the Apple AirPods. It appears to feature an elongated portion that houses the mic and the charging case seems to be oval and rounded in shape. As of now, the other finer details of the upcoming pair of truly wireless earbuds from Vivo remain unknown. Probably, we can get more details in the coming days. With these features, it could be a rival to the other wireless earbuds in the market from rival brands.

Best Mobiles in India