Just In
Don't Miss
- Movies Sathuranga Vettai 2: Arvind Swami & Trisha Starrer To Release On OTT Platform?
- Automobiles MG Gloster Interiors Spied: Read More To Find What The SUV Has To Offer
- Sports IPL 2020: Katich, Hesson say RCB have all bases covered including death bowling
- Lifestyle Daily Habits That May Increase The Risk Of Common Cold
- News Two hospitals in TN join Oxford Varsity in Covishield vaccine human trial
- Finance Insurance For Pets In India: All You Need To Know
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Madhya Pradesh In August 2020
- Education Atal Ranking 2020: Top 10 HIEs In ARIIA Rankings 2020
WD Purple SC QD101 Ultra Endurance MicroSD Launched For Security Solutions
Western Digital has launched a new storage solution -- the WD Purple SC QD101 Ultra Endurance microSD. This storage device is meant for equipment makers, resellers, and installers in the mainstream security camera market.
The WD Purple SC QD101 Ultra Endurance microSD uses Western Digital's advanced 96-layer 3D NAND technology and comes in 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage variants. It is designed to be used for backup/failover on-camera storage and continuous recording.
This microSD card is designed to handle harsh weather conditions, and it can operate from -25°C to 85°C without any issue. Most of the security cameras are connected to an NVR, if there is any fault with the network connection, the microSD card can continuously write the data without any issue.
As for the data write speed, it offers Class 10 with SDA 6.0 interface. On select security cameras, the card health can be monitored remotely, giving access to remote storage management.
The microSD card comes with 3 years of limited warranty with up to 256 TBW of endurance. The microSD card is available for order both in retail and in bulk packs and will be available via major retail channels across the country.
As of now, there is no information on how much the WD Purple SC QD101 Ultra Endurance microSD would cost in retails. For details regarding the bulk pricing, one can directly contact WD via the official channels.
Our Take On WD Purple SC QD101 Ultra Endurance microSD
Most of the security camera solutions still use old-school 2.5-inch or 3.5-inch HDDs, which are bulk in size along with a higher chance of mechanical failure with continuous usage. With this offering, one can get a smaller storage unit and it can also last longer as it doesn't have any moving part that might break.
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
47,290
-
92,999
-
54,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
34,990
-
17,499
-
23,990
-
7,999
-
77,800
-
8,980
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
19,990
-
64,900
-
34,834
-
45,999
-
15,010
-
7,050
-
11,228
-
53,920
-
1,04,999
-
56,914
-
8,850
-
9,999
-
74,790
-
43,130