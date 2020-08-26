WD Purple SC QD101 Ultra Endurance MicroSD Launched For Security Solutions News oi-Vivek

Western Digital has launched a new storage solution -- the WD Purple SC QD101 Ultra Endurance microSD. This storage device is meant for equipment makers, resellers, and installers in the mainstream security camera market.

The WD Purple SC QD101 Ultra Endurance microSD uses Western Digital's advanced 96-layer 3D NAND technology and comes in 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage variants. It is designed to be used for backup/failover on-camera storage and continuous recording.

This microSD card is designed to handle harsh weather conditions, and it can operate from -25°C to 85°C without any issue. Most of the security cameras are connected to an NVR, if there is any fault with the network connection, the microSD card can continuously write the data without any issue.

As for the data write speed, it offers Class 10 with SDA 6.0 interface. On select security cameras, the card health can be monitored remotely, giving access to remote storage management.

The microSD card comes with 3 years of limited warranty with up to 256 TBW of endurance. The microSD card is available for order both in retail and in bulk packs and will be available via major retail channels across the country.

As of now, there is no information on how much the WD Purple SC QD101 Ultra Endurance microSD would cost in retails. For details regarding the bulk pricing, one can directly contact WD via the official channels.

Our Take On WD Purple SC QD101 Ultra Endurance microSD

Most of the security camera solutions still use old-school 2.5-inch or 3.5-inch HDDs, which are bulk in size along with a higher chance of mechanical failure with continuous usage. With this offering, one can get a smaller storage unit and it can also last longer as it doesn't have any moving part that might break.

