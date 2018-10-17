What is Huawei NM Card? How to use it on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro?

Huawei has officially launched the Huawei Mate 20, Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Huawei Mate 20 X, and the Huawei Mate 20 Porsche Design smartphones on the 16th of October in London. Along with these flagship smartphones, the company has also announced a new type of storage device, which can be used to expand memory/storage on the Huawei Mate 20 series of smartphones.

Do note that the Huawei Mate 20 is the first set of Huawei Mate series smartphones to offer storage expansion. Here are the complete details on the new storage technology from Huawei.

What is NM Card? How is it different from the micro SD card?

NM card is the short form for the nano memory card, which is 45% smaller than the typical micro SD card. In fact, an NM Card will have an identical size as of the nano-SIM card. The nano-memory card will offer a maximum read speed of 95 MB/s.

The Huawei nano-memory card also comes with more contact pins compared to a micro SD card. Having more contact points will enable higher read and write speeds compared to a micro SD card.

As of now, the Huawei Mate 20 series of smartphones support NM Cards, and the company will launch more smartphones in the future with an NM Card slot. According to Huawei, the NM Card comes in different storage options, and the company did showcase the 256 GB variant of the NM Card at the launch event.

Why Huawei Mate 20 smartphones use the nano-memory card?

Micro SD cards come with different write and read speed. Ex: A class 4 micro SD card can only read with a maximum speed of 4 MB/s. So, using a cheap micro SD card will slow down the smartphone. With the nano-memory card, Huawei will be able to cut down on the slow down process of the smartphone due to the read and write speeds.

Nano-memory Card price?

There is no information on the pricing or the availability of the NM Card. However, the NM Card will be available along with the Huawei Mate 20 series of smartphone.

How to use the nano-memory Cards?

The Huawei Mate 20 series of smartphones come with a hybrid slot, where the device can accept two nano SIM cards or SIM cards and a nano-memory card. So, a user has to compromise on the secondary SIM slot, if she/he is interested in using the nano-memory card.

Do other smartphones support nano-memory card?

As of now, there is no information on this aspect. If the nano-memory card becomes mainstream, then other smartphones manufacturers might also implement this feature.