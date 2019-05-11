ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Wings Arc wireless neckband announced in India for Rs 1,799, available for sale online

    The earphones are announced in four different colors- black, red, pink and blue.

    By
    |

    In recent years, a number of brands made an entry in the Indian market to offer digital accessories such as audio products, fitness bands, power banks, and others. The Indian market has seen a whole lot of audio products launches recently. The market is currently flooded with emerging audio brands. Wings Lifestyle is one of the latest entrants in India which has specialization in the audio category. The homegrown brand has launched around four audio products in India and has now extended its audio product portfolio with the launch of a new wireless neckband.

    Wings Arc wireless neckband announced in India for Rs 1,799

     

    Wings LifeStyle has launched the Wings Arc Bluetooth neckband under sub 2K price point in the country. The latest earphones by the company have been designed to please the music enthusiasts who also seek for a good looking design. The earphones come with a lightweight aesthetic design which makes it easy to wear for longer durations.

    Coming to the specification of the Wings Arc wireless earphones, the audio output is delivered by the 10mm Neodymium driver unit in the earbuds. The earbuds come with a magnetic lock which saves them from falling off the neck. The Bluetooth earphones have a sensitivity range of 94±3dB and offer an impedance value of 16 ohms. The earphones are said to offer a deep bass with clear vocals.

    For wireless connectivity, the Wings Arc earphones make use of Bluetooth V 4.2v. This means the neckband is compatible with the device using this technology such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets amongst others. There is also support for built-in microphone using which one can answer calls. The wireless neckband comes with a 135mAh battery unit. As per the company, the battery can give a back up of up to 10 hours with just 1.5 hours of charge. If the claims are true, then the Wings Arc neckband will be suitable for traveling and other activities.

     

    As for the pricing, the Wings Arc wireless neckband has been priced at Rs 1,799 in India. The earphones are announced in four different colors- black, red, pink and blue. It can be purchased online from Amazon, Flipkart and Myntra.

    Story first published: Saturday, May 11, 2019, 14:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 11, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue