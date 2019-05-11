Wings Arc wireless neckband announced in India for Rs 1,799, available for sale online News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The earphones are announced in four different colors- black, red, pink and blue.

In recent years, a number of brands made an entry in the Indian market to offer digital accessories such as audio products, fitness bands, power banks, and others. The Indian market has seen a whole lot of audio products launches recently. The market is currently flooded with emerging audio brands. Wings Lifestyle is one of the latest entrants in India which has specialization in the audio category. The homegrown brand has launched around four audio products in India and has now extended its audio product portfolio with the launch of a new wireless neckband.

Wings LifeStyle has launched the Wings Arc Bluetooth neckband under sub 2K price point in the country. The latest earphones by the company have been designed to please the music enthusiasts who also seek for a good looking design. The earphones come with a lightweight aesthetic design which makes it easy to wear for longer durations.

Coming to the specification of the Wings Arc wireless earphones, the audio output is delivered by the 10mm Neodymium driver unit in the earbuds. The earbuds come with a magnetic lock which saves them from falling off the neck. The Bluetooth earphones have a sensitivity range of 94±3dB and offer an impedance value of 16 ohms. The earphones are said to offer a deep bass with clear vocals.

For wireless connectivity, the Wings Arc earphones make use of Bluetooth V 4.2v. This means the neckband is compatible with the device using this technology such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets amongst others. There is also support for built-in microphone using which one can answer calls. The wireless neckband comes with a 135mAh battery unit. As per the company, the battery can give a back up of up to 10 hours with just 1.5 hours of charge. If the claims are true, then the Wings Arc neckband will be suitable for traveling and other activities.

As for the pricing, the Wings Arc wireless neckband has been priced at Rs 1,799 in India. The earphones are announced in four different colors- black, red, pink and blue. It can be purchased online from Amazon, Flipkart and Myntra.