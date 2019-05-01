WK Life Remax RB- 520HB Wireless headphones review

Lightweight design offers comfortable wearing

Remax RB- 520HB offers a very lightweight and functional design. The headphones can be worn for long duration without much discomfort. However, you will experience sweating issues after 20 or 30 minutes of music sessions, especially if you are wearing these headphones in a non-AC room in summers. As far as look and feel is concerned, WK Life has once again done a good job. The budget headphones come with a stainless steel head beam, PU leather earmuffs and metallic finish all over the earcups. The headband is adjustable and has also been given leather cushioning for added support. The Black and Silver color theme further adds to the premium look and feel. The headphones are also available in three other colours; Red, White, and Gold.

Buttons and Controls

The right earcup of the headphone houses most of the controls. The power button, volume controls, microphone and microUSB 2.0 charging port are placed on the right earcup. A 3.5mm headphone jack is placed on the left earcup, in case you have consumed all the battery and still want to tune in to your music library. The controls are pretty straightforward and nothing you cannot figure out while using the headphones.

Audio Performance and Battery Life

Coming onto most important aspect- the audio performance, the headphones serves well as budgeted headphones for most of the genres. The audio produced is loud and fulfilling. The earcups does not produce a very wide soundstage and bass is also not the highlight feature of these headphones. However with some tweaking in apps like Pi Music player, you can derive some good audio delivery; mids and lows that you usually prefer.

WK Life also claims that these headphones also feature noise cancellation; however am not very sure about it. There's no dedicated button to enable/disable the feature. You can experience some vacuum effect while wearing the headphones but that's mostly because of the good cushioning. The ambient noise is still very much audible while listening to the audio. So I am pretty much sure that noise cancellation is not integrated, or even if it's available, it's not very effective.

On the other hand, the headphones worked well for voice calls. I was able to hear the other person very well and the callers also did not complaint about my voice not being audible.

As far as battery life is concerned, the headphones can last up to good 5 to 6 hours on one full charge. The pair takes around 3.5 hours to get fully charged. You also get a 3.5mm headphone jack and a cable in the packaging that will help you continue the music sessions even if you have consumed the battery power.

Verdict

WK Life has managed to deliver premium looking and comfortable to wear headphones in sub 5k price segment. The Remax RB- 520HB can be worn in daily routine without mush discomfort. However, I am not fully impressed with the audio delivery of these budget headphones. The advertised Noise cancellation feature seems missing and headphones also lack bass levels. These are not the best-sounding headphones in this price-segment.

WK Life Remax RB- 520HB Bluetooth headphones come with a year of replacement warranty and can be purchased from WK Life stores across India.