    Jaxxbuds are affordable truly wireless earbuds at Rs. 3,299

    Would you prefer truly wireless earbuds from new brands over established brands that sell wireless headphones and earphones?

    By
    |

    The affordable wireless earbuds category is going to witness a stiff competition in the coming months. New brands are unveiling truly wireless earbuds at budget price-points to please price-conscious consumers in the Indian market. After WK Life's BD800 wireless earbuds launched today, we have now come across Nu Republic's Jaxxbuds. Priced even lower than WK Life's BD800, the Jaxxbuds are also truly wireless earbuds that will sell at Rs. 3,299 in the Indian market.

    Jaxxbuds are affordable truly wireless earbuds at Rs. 3,299

     

    Jaxxbuds are Nu Republic's first true wireless earphones. The brand claims that the wireless earbuds come equipped with the company's proprietary X-Bass technology to deliver an unparalleled music experience. Below are the key specifications of the wireless earbuds.

    Jaxxbuds are affordable truly wireless earbuds at Rs. 3,299

    Key Specifications:

    Drivers: 8 mm drivers with XBASS technology for deep bass
    Frequency Response: 20 Hz- 20Khz
    Connectivity: True Wireless: BT V5.0
    Fit: 45° angle design with ear gels for secure fit
    Touch Controls: attend calls, pause, play tracks on the go
    Weight: Light in weight at just 4.6 grams
    Go Anywhere: IPx5 Water Resistant
    Playback time @50% volume: up to 5 hours*
    Charging Time: 1.5 -2 hours

    As it goes with true wireless earbuds, Jaxxbuds also come along with a compact case that also works as an on-the-go charging case. The charging cradle has a thickness of 15mm and looks sleek enough to easily fit into your pocket. The earphones are currently available for purchase on the Nu Republic's website and e-commerce platform Amazon.in.

    Jaxxbuds are affordable truly wireless earbuds at Rs. 3,299

     

    Compared to WK Life's BD800 charging case that can charge the earbuds thrice, the Jaxxbuds can be recharged up to 5 times with the help of charging cradle. The charging case takes 2 hours to charge. Jaxxbuds work on Bluetooth V5.0 and are also IPX5 certified that makes them splash and sweat resistant. The wireless earbuds feature touch-sensitive controls that allow you to attend calls, play and pause music directly from the earbus. The earphones are currently available for purchase on the Nu Republic's website and e-commerce platform Amazon.in.

    Would you spend money on such newly launched wireless earbuds from new brands or would like to go with standard wireless headphones and neckbands from established brands? Let us know in comments below.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 17:00 [IST]
