    Xiaomi India Teases New Launch Slated For March 16

    Xiaomi India has teased that it will launch a new product next week. From the company's teaser, it looks like it will launch a wireless charger or a power bank with wireless charging support. The company took to its official Twitter handle to confirm an upcoming product on March 16 but other details remain unknown for now.

    As per the video teaser shared by Xiaomi on Twitter, the company is teasing the hashtag #CutTheCord and March 16 launch date. The video does not divulge a lot of details pertaining to the product but it looks like it will be a wireless charger or a power bank as mentioned above. And, it will be compatible with devices supporting wireless charging.

    Latest Xiaomi Teaser

    Going by the official teaser and the statement shared along with the same, it is believed to be a wireless product. The short video teaser of six seconds shows a charging symbol, which lights up with dots positioned in a circular shape around it. This points out at a product as speculated above.

    Well, this is not the first time that the company has teased such a product. Previously, Xiaomi teased a fast wireless charger with support for 40W fast charging support.

    The company's Vice President Chang Cheng shared a video on Weibo showing a modified Mi 10 Pro positioned on the wireless charger along with a timer that ticks in the background. The wireless charger was seen to be capable of charging the device to 100% in as quickly as 40 minutes. As of now, the launch of this product in India is unlikely.

     

    Notably, Xiaomi launched the Mi Wireless Power Bank 10000mAh Fast Wireless Charger and Mi Wireless Charging Pad in India. The former has the same charging logo as seen in the recent teaser video from the company.

    Given that the launch of this product is slated for March 16 in the country, we can get further details soon. Notably, it will be a soft launch as the company canceled Redmi Note 9 Pro event and took it online due to the ongoing coronavirus threat. And, there are speculations that the Mi 10 could be launched in India soon. So, this new product could be compatible with the same.

    Read More About: xiaomi news accessories
    Story first published: Friday, March 13, 2020, 18:34 [IST]
