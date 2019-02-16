ENGLISH

Xiaomi to launch a 10000 mAh powerbank with wireless charging support

Xiaomi Mi 9 is most likely to support wireless charging

    Xiaomi is all set for the launch of the Xiaomi Mi 9 on the 20th of February (in China), which will be the first smartphone from the company with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. Similarly, a new leak suggests that the company is also expected to launch a 10,000 mAh capacity power bank with wireless charging capability.

    Xiaomi to launch a 10000 mAh powerbank with wireless charging support

     

    The latest leak related to Xiaomi product launch re-affirm that the Xiaomi Mi 9 will support wireless charging as well. Do note that the international launch of the Xiaomi Mi 9 is expected to happen on the 24th of February @ MWC 2019.

    Xiaomi Mi 9 specifications

    Xiaomi has unveiled most of the specifications of the Mi 9 smartphone. The smartphone will have a 6.4-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass with minimal bezels on all four corners of the smartphone.

    The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC will power the smartphone with 6/8/10 GB of RAM and 64/128/256 GB of internal storage. Like most of the Xiaomi flagship smartphones, the Mi 9 will not feature a micro SD card slot for memory expansion. The Xiaomi Mi 9 will come with dual SIM card slots with 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots.

    On the back, the smartphone will have a triple camera setup with a 48 MP primary camera, 12 MP telephoto lens, and a 16 MP super wide angle lens. On the front, the device is most likely to come with a 20 MP selfie camera with support for face unlock.

    Coming back to the main camera, the Xiaomi Mi 9 will feature a 48 MP Sony IMX 586 sensor, which is capable of capturing 48 MP images with the pro mode. Under the standard setting, the camera will use pixel binning technology to reproduce 12 MP images, which will also improve the overall low-light photography of the device.

     

    The Xiaomi Mi 9 is most likely to come with a 3500 mAh sealed battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ support via USB type C port and wireless Qi charging support. The smartphone will run on MIUI 10 OS based on Android 9 Pie.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 16, 2019, 15:15 [IST]
