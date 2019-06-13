Xiaomi Launches Mi True Wireless Earphones and Mi Electric Scooter Pro With All New Features News oi-Karan Sharma

Xiaomi announced its Mi 9T smartphone and Mi Band 4 yesterday globally which were one of the most awaited products from the company. But the company has also announced its Mi True Wireless Earphones and Mi Electric Scooter Pro in Spain. The earphones and the electric scooter was recently launched in the home country China and the company has expanded its range.

Mi True Wireless Earphones

The USP of Mi True Wireless Earphones is its battery life, the company claims that the earphones are capable of delivering battery life of up to 10 hours with the case. Apart from that, the earphones will automatically get connect with the device when you open the case. The Mi Earphones also comes with intuitive touch controls which allows you to control the music and answer and reject calls. It will also trigger the active voice assistants while tapping on it.

The Mi True Wireless Earphones sports Bluetooth 4.2, AAC HD advanced audio codec which ensures strong connectivity. It also comes with a feature where music playback will automatically stop when you pull on any one of the earbuds from the ear. It also goes to sleep automatically after 30 minutes.

The Mi True Wireless Earphones comes with USB Type-C port which will allow charging the case will fast charging also.

MI Electric Scooter Pro

The Mi Electric Scooter Pro comes with a foldable design which you can carry it any were. The company promises to deliver a mileage of 45km in one single charge. The electric scooter has a climbing angle of 12 degrees and its top speed is 25km per hour. It also comes with a double braking system which ensures your safe ride.

Apart from the Mi Electric Scooter Pro also sports a built-in LED multi-function display which shows all the basic information like battery status, a number of kilometres covered, time, date and more.

Price

Xiaomi announced the Mi True Wireless Earphones with a price tag of €79.99 ($ 80 / Rs. 6,280 approx). Meanwhile, the Mi Electric Scooter Pro is launched for €499 ($ 564 / Rs. 39,170 approx). The Mi Wireless Earphones will be up for sale from today via MI Stores, and the Electric Scooter will be made available for sale from July.

