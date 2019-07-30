ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Xiaomi Mi Flex Phone Grip And Stand Launched For Rs. 149

    By
    |

    Xiaomi has brought an interesting accessory for smartphone users in India. It has launched the Mi Flex phone grip and stand. These days, phone grips, pop sockets and phone stands are in the trend as these accessories make it easy to use large screen smartphones with just one hand.

    Xiaomi Mi Flex Phone Grip And Stand Launched For Rs. 149

     

    The Mi Flex phone grip and stand minimizes accidental drops and is claimed to have a useful design with three adjustable levels for users with different grip requirements. The accessory is made of 3M strong adhesive sturdy TPU material and is of three different colors.

    Xiaomi Mi Flex Phone Grip And Stand

    The Mi Flex phone grip and stand has been launched for Rs. 149 in three colors such as Red, Blue and Black. This product is available for purchase on Mi.com. In addition to being a phone group, this accessory also doubles as a stand for hands-free viewing. In other cases, the Mi Flex remains flat and makes your smartphone relatively thicker though you can still slide it into your pocket easily.

    It features a matte finish giving a more stylish look and an ellipse-shaped design. The phone grip can be adjusted in three different levels as per your requirement such as reading, watching videos or getting a selfie.

    Other Gadgets From Xiaomi

    The launch of the Mi Flex grip and stand follows that of the Mi Super Bass Wireless headphones launched for Rs. 1,799 in India. When it comes to specifications, this pair of wireless headphones will have a 40mm Dynamic Driver and 20 hours of battery backup. The company touts that this headphones will be well suited for those who love deep bass as they will be able to feel every beat in the track.

    Also, Xiaomi is testing the launch of a new Mi Water TDS Tester to detect TDS of up to 9990 in a few seconds. It is IPX6 certified features a temperature sensor and two replaceable button cells. This is expected to be launched in the next few months.

     

    What We Think

    It is interesting to see that Xiaomi is catching up with the trend by launching a durable phone grip and stand that offers a better grip. We can expect more such useful accessories from the company.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: xiaomi news accessories
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 30, 2019, 20:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 30, 2019
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue