Xiaomi Mi Flex Phone Grip And Stand Launched For Rs. 149

Xiaomi has brought an interesting accessory for smartphone users in India. It has launched the Mi Flex phone grip and stand. These days, phone grips, pop sockets and phone stands are in the trend as these accessories make it easy to use large screen smartphones with just one hand.

The Mi Flex phone grip and stand minimizes accidental drops and is claimed to have a useful design with three adjustable levels for users with different grip requirements. The accessory is made of 3M strong adhesive sturdy TPU material and is of three different colors.

Xiaomi Mi Flex Phone Grip And Stand

The Mi Flex phone grip and stand has been launched for Rs. 149 in three colors such as Red, Blue and Black. This product is available for purchase on Mi.com. In addition to being a phone group, this accessory also doubles as a stand for hands-free viewing. In other cases, the Mi Flex remains flat and makes your smartphone relatively thicker though you can still slide it into your pocket easily.

It features a matte finish giving a more stylish look and an ellipse-shaped design. The phone grip can be adjusted in three different levels as per your requirement such as reading, watching videos or getting a selfie.

Other Gadgets From Xiaomi

The launch of the Mi Flex grip and stand follows that of the Mi Super Bass Wireless headphones launched for Rs. 1,799 in India. When it comes to specifications, this pair of wireless headphones will have a 40mm Dynamic Driver and 20 hours of battery backup. The company touts that this headphones will be well suited for those who love deep bass as they will be able to feel every beat in the track.

Also, Xiaomi is testing the launch of a new Mi Water TDS Tester to detect TDS of up to 9990 in a few seconds. It is IPX6 certified features a temperature sensor and two replaceable button cells. This is expected to be launched in the next few months.

What We Think

It is interesting to see that Xiaomi is catching up with the trend by launching a durable phone grip and stand that offers a better grip. We can expect more such useful accessories from the company.

