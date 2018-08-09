Xiaomi Mi Sports Bluetooth Headset Youth Edition launched for Rs. 1,000

Xiaomi has announced the latest Mi Sports Bluetooth headset Youth Edition in China. This headset is available for sale in the country and is listed on Xiaomi's Youpin portal. The USP of this headset is the IPx4 certification for water resistance, Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity, up to 11 hours of battery life and a lightweight profile measuring a meager 13.6 grams.

Notably, the company took the wraps off the in-ear Mi Sports Bluetooth Mini headset in August 2017. This one succeeds the yesteryear offering priced at 159 yuan (approx. Rs. 1,599). Both the headsets have similar features and a lightweight design.

Design and build

The headset has been launched in two color variants - White and Black. Both the color variants of the headset come with 5 differently-sized adjustable ear tips that will suit users with different choices. The white color option has attractive gold accents as well.

Features and capabilities

Xiaomi's latest Bluetooth headset comes equipped with a 120mAh battery. This headset weighs in at just 13.6 grams as mentioned above. The design appears to be similar to the yesteryear model. It also comes with a slight tilt in order to help the headset fit well within the contour of the ear wall. The design lets the headset to be adjusted at a 360-degree angle. The headset also has a microphone, a play/pause button and volume controls.

When it comes to comparing the Mi Bluetooth headset launched last year with the latest offering, the former weighs in at 14.5 grams and makes use of a 110mAh battery. Similar to the latest offering, it is also IPx4 certified for water resistance.

Price and availability

Xiaomi Mi Sports Bluetooth headset Youth Edition is priced at 99 yuan (approx. Rs. 990) in China. It remains unclear if this accessory will be launched in India. However, if it makes its way to the Indian market, it will carry an affordable price tag of around Rs. 1,000. At this price point, the new Xiaomi wearable will definitely be successful as it becomes super affordable and offers the necessary functionalities demanded from a Bluetooth headset.

Via