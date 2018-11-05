Xiaomi Necklace Bluetooth earphones youth edition launched for around Rs. 1,700

Xiaomi has announced the launch of a new wireless earphones in its home market China. The new product is the in-ear Xiaomi Necklace Bluetooth headphone youth edition is the toned-down variant of the previously launched Bluetooth collar earphone. It has a durable battery and comes with support for fast charging as well.

Design, features and specs

Xiaomi Necklace Bluetooth headphones will be much lighter weighing in at 35 grams making it feel comfortable for the users. It features a collar made using soft rubber with high elasticity, which will reduce rashes. It is comfortable to be worn around the neck and is not slippery. It can be worn without any pressure as it has a flexible body. The flexibility keeps the battery, circuitry and other components of the earphones protected.

What's interesting is that the Xiaomi headphones gets the power from a 137mAh Li-ion battery touted to render up to 7 hours of continuous playback in just 1 hour of charging, thanks to the support for fast charging. It supports Bluetooth 4.1 and can work with a range of up to 10 meters. The sound output from this earphones is robust and rich.

Price and availability

Xiaomi Necklace Bluetooth headphone youth edition is priced at 169 yuan (approx. Rs. 1,700). It is already up for pre-order in the country and will go on sale from November 11 via Xiaomi Mall, Tmall, Jingdong, Xiaomi home and other online platforms. The headphones has been launched in Fashion Orange and Classic Black colors. As per GizmoChina, the buyers of this earphones outside China can get it from Gearbest $39.99 (approx. Rs 3,000).

Though there is no word regarding the global launch of this accessory, Xiaomi hasn't launched any wireless earphones in India till date. So, there is no probability that we can see this one also being launched in the country. For now, the company sells the Mi Earphones in the country priced at Rs. 999.